ALBUM REVIEW: Sleigh Bells attempt a return to form on ‘Texis’
After two albums from a quieter place, Sleigh Bells are trying to go back to what works for them. “Here we go, here we go / You’re legitimate rock and roll,” vocalist Alexis Krauss sings on the first line of the album. It’s a little on the nose, but Sleigh Bells have never been accused of subtlety. The noise-pop duo, which includes producer-guitarist Derek Miller, clearly recorded new album Texis with an eye toward playing it loud. The resulting material will probably sound great onstage but still doesn’t come close to the excitement and freshness of 2010 debut Treats.riffmagazine.com
