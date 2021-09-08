ALBUM REVIEW: Sleigh Bells attempt a return to form on ‘Texis’

If you want an aesthetic of sunset music festival or a nostalgic out-the-body music experience, then Lord Huron is the way to go. With his debut in 2010 as a single artist, Ben Schneider only had a couple of EPs under his belt. However, he slowly began to build his band while trending on the charts with Lonesome Dreams in 2012. Serving to the indie pop culture buzz like The Lumineers, Mumford and Sons, and Hozier, Lord Huron is a mastermind at bringing fuzzy feelings of nostalgia into his music. Schneider wanted the band to come alive like a movie, and indeed it did, with several of the music videos acting as “trailers” for their albums which created some ‘easter eggs’ for an eager fanbase, otherwise known as Travelers.