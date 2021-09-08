CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ALBUM REVIEW: Sleigh Bells attempt a return to form on ‘Texis’

By Rachel Alm
riffmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two albums from a quieter place, Sleigh Bells are trying to go back to what works for them. “Here we go, here we go / You’re legitimate rock and roll,” vocalist Alexis Krauss sings on the first line of the album. It’s a little on the nose, but Sleigh Bells have never been accused of subtlety. The noise-pop duo, which includes producer-guitarist Derek Miller, clearly recorded new album Texis with an eye toward playing it loud. The resulting material will probably sound great onstage but still doesn’t come close to the excitement and freshness of 2010 debut Treats.

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Alexis Krauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding#Catholics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicKerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Iron Maiden, ‘Senjutsu': Album Review

If it wasn’t for the glistening metal riffs and Bruce Dickinson's from-hell-it-came howl, Iron Maiden could easily be mistaken for a prog band. Songs that clock in at unacceptable radio lengths, subject matter that dates back centuries just as often it swings to an apocalyptic future, the precise way every single note is played – it's all there.
MusicKerrang

Album review: The Wildhearts – 21 Century Love Songs

It was a brave soul that first ate an oyster, or nailed a shoe on to a horse. Similarly, trying to predict what The Wildhearts would do on their first album in 10 years, 2019’s Renaissance Men, would take some courage. The only certain thing about this uniquely creative but oft-troubled band is its ability to confound. In the event, the quartet’s comeback was an earth-shifter that echoed in its amplitude the band’s 1993 debut. Continuing that rebirth, their latest mirrors both the heavily hooked songwriting of second full-length P.H.U.Q, their most commercially successful album, and the once limited edition Fishing For Luckies, an EP revered for its absolute disregard for convention.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: CARNIFEX Graveside Confessions

Many would agree with me that Carnifex deserve to be considered a pioneering, or at the very least, popularizing act of deathcore alongside other mid 2000's groups like Suicide Silence and Whitechapel. Alike the aforementioned bands, Carnifex's early days were rooted in blast beats, breakdowns, gutturals, and a certain angsty, misanthropic attitude. Equally alike the same aforementioned bands, Carnifex has held those traits close and dear to their identity while also experimenting in other styles and formulas as their career progressed.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Angel Olsen – Aisles EP

Angel Olsen, known for her atmospheric work, has adapted the songs of mid-1980s pop instrumentals for an EP that simply amazes. Her ability to create quality work for her fans is undeniable. With a strong, lingering voice, Olsen uses Aisles as a marvel between her longer studio-length albums to truly cement her talents in production. In the long, drawing notes, it is made known that every inch of the EP has been tailored to its sonic aesthetic. In its short length, it is known as a distinct look into its vision. Even in covers, it is remarkable to listen to beyond its original source to see how Olsen revisions these works.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Mouse Rat – The Awesome Album

To the cutthroat fans of Parks and Rec, this one’s for you. 10 years after the famed mini horse Li’l Sebastian’s memorial in the show, the infamous fictional band Mouse Rat, from NBC’s Parks and Recreation, released The Awesome Album with several hits from the series and more. Led by Chris Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer, this would be the band’s first real-life record—so to speak.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Comet Control – Inside the Sun

Toronto-based psych band Comet Control have released their third album, Inside the Sun, just the other day, following a five-year break since their 2016 album Center of the Maze. Inside the Sun is a psychedelic, experimental rock album with eight long tracks that quench fan’s thirst for new music. Comet...
Rock Musicbctv.org

Album Review: Strange Trails – Lord Huron

If you want an aesthetic of sunset music festival or a nostalgic out-the-body music experience, then Lord Huron is the way to go. With his debut in 2010 as a single artist, Ben Schneider only had a couple of EPs under his belt. However, he slowly began to build his band while trending on the charts with Lonesome Dreams in 2012. Serving to the indie pop culture buzz like The Lumineers, Mumford and Sons, and Hozier, Lord Huron is a mastermind at bringing fuzzy feelings of nostalgia into his music. Schneider wanted the band to come alive like a movie, and indeed it did, with several of the music videos acting as “trailers” for their albums which created some ‘easter eggs’ for an eager fanbase, otherwise known as Travelers.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Martha Wainwright – Love Will Be Reborn

Martha Wainwright’s lyrical mastery shines in new album. Being the daughter of two musicians and the sister of the incredible artist Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright has taken these roots and created her own trail. A household in Canada has allowed her to broadened her ideas while being surrounded by those who love to create. This combination has allowed her to be the wildly talented artist that she is today. In her newest album, Love Will Be Reborn, Wainwright teams up with producer Pierre Marchand. Her powerful quiver sings the tunes of lost love and hope.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: DJ Seinfeld - Mirrors

DJ Seinfeld, real name Armand Jakobsson, has released his sophomore album Mirrors. The album was recorded in Malmo and Berlin and was partially a result of a tragic family situation that forced him to be home a lot more. His father had a stroke a few years ago, which meant he had to spend more time with his family and gave him a better sense of what is important.
Rock MusicKerrang

Album review: Bad Waitress – No Taste

On first impression, Bad Waitress appear to be the latest revival of a confrontational continuum that originally stretched from L7 and Babes In Toyland to The Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Gossip. But while No Taste certainly doesn’t lack fierce riot grrrl energy or grungy melody, the Canadian quartet manage to cram sufficient sprawling invention into its half-hour to suggest something rather more idiosyncratic.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Teenage Bottlerocket – Sick Sesh!

Punk rock—pop-punk, specifically—is notoriously the outlet of whiny teenage angst. It is the aggressive cynicism of My Chemical Romance’s “Teenagers” and the naivety described in Anarbor’s “18,” it is, to some, juvenile. But even starting a mortgage won’t prevent once angsty eyes from rolling. And in August, punk band Teenage Bottlerocket revealed the concerns of adult life in their latest album, Sick Sesh!.
Musicriffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Andrew W.K. orchestrates choreographed chaos on ‘God is Partying’

In 2018, Andrew W.K. released You’re Not Alone, his first new rock album in 12 years. During his contractually inspired hiatus, he spent time variously as an advice columnist, a children’s show host and a motivational speaker, each new venture gaining him new fans. Perhaps as an acknowledgment of fans gained during that time, or perhaps out of habit, You’re Not Alone was a diverse collection of subgenres and styles anchored by the messages from his motivational speaking, even including spoken inspirational interludes.
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: The Vaccines escape the chaos ‘Back in Love City’

History proves an airtight case could be made for escapist pop music during bleak times. Though songs like “Revolution” and “Sympathy For The Devil” are mainstays for archival footage of 1968, in reality, “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” dwarfed both in terms of sales and airplay in the dark unrest of that tumultuous year. The necessity of the unnecessary is an art form in and of itself. Pop music has a spectrum that makes space for the good, the bad, and the K-pop alike. It works in spite of any backdrop focused on political violence, natural disasters, or yes–even global pandemics.
Musicmxdwn.com

Sleigh Bells Unveil New Synth-Filled Single “True Seekers”

While fans of the noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells only have to wait a few more days until the release of their new album, Texis, the band eased the waiting time by sharing their latest single, “True Seekers.” The song follows the release of “Justine Go Genesis” and “Locust Laced.” Texis is set to drop this Friday, September 10, via Mom + Pop Music. It is the band’s fifth album and the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2017 EP, Kid Kruschev.
MusicDaily Mississippian

Album review: “Certified Lover Boy”

The most surprising thing about Drake’s newest studio album, “Certified Lover Boy” was the cover. The multi-platinum megastar announced the album out of nowhere, right on the heels of Kanye West’s highly anticipated “Donda”. CLB was initially slated for release in August 2020, but was postponed indefinitely. Drake announced the album on his instagram a mere week before its release date of Sept. 3. Promotion was limited to a series of cryptic billboards that popped up in major cities across the US and Canada like Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Memphis.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Nite Jewel – No Sun

Behind the Nite Jewel moniker is a singer-songwriter named Ramona Gonzalez, but there are still many other facets of the artist to acknowledge. She also boasts the recording aplomb of a master producer, the heart of a dreamer schooled in electro-pop and a passion for genre-bending that’s anything but ordinary. Her first album in four years, No Sun, was crafted during a tumultuous period in her life, from the breakdown of her marriage to her relentless pursuit of a Ph.D. in Musicology.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: METALLICA The Metallica Blacklist

Wow. When the world’s biggest metal band celebrates the release of their best-selling album, you expect it to be huge. But nothing could have prepared Metallica fans for The Metallica Blacklist. Fifty-six artists, six hours of music, a complete reimagining of one of the most iconic records of all time. It’s the kind of thing only a band like Metallica can do. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, The Blacklist unites fans not just of heavy metal, but every kind of music. And they are all bowing to the power of an album written 30 years ago. If this isn’t legendary, then the word has lost all meaning.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: The Joy Formidable – Into the Blue

15 years is a long time to be in a band, and for Welsh alternative band The Joy Formidable, the group has worked hard to expand sonically while remaining true to their roots. Since their debut album, The Big Roar, in 2011, the group has tried to transcend the arena-rock sound—filled with epic guitar riffs and even more epic choruses—that put them on the map, but with varying degrees of success. For instance, their 2013 album Wolf’s Law doubled down on the formula they created in The Big Roar, which proved that their musicality was no joke. But with their last two releases—2016’s Hitch and 2018’s AAARTH, respectively—it seemed as though the band chose to stray from the path and incorporate new influences and techniques in their sound. This resulted in albums that did not give much in return—a textbook case of growing pains that never found an outlet to thrive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy