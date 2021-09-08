Jenson, Terrence "Terry"

Terrence Eugene Jenson, 76 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Terry was born July 6, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Eugene Jay Jenson and Ermadean Smith Jenson. He was raised and attended schools in Ririe, graduating from Ririe High School. Following high school Terry enlisted in the Idaho National Guard. On June 7, 1968, he married Marjorie Lucille Jackson in Driggs, Idaho. They made their home in Rigby, Idaho and were blessed with 2 sons; Cameron and Ryan. Terry worked as a printer, pressman and type caster for the Post Register in Idaho Falls for over 40 years. Terry loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting and hiking were some of his favorite hobbies. He had a beautiful singing voice and played guitar. Above all, he treasured the time spent with his family. Terry is survived by his wife, Marjorie L. Jenson of Rigby, Idaho; sons, Cameron (Kristie) Jenson of Rigby, Idaho, Ryan (Sandra) Jenson of Ririe, Idaho; sister Karen (Neil) Arave of Arizona; brother, Tom (Karen) Jenson of Rigby, Idaho, sisters-in-law Kay (Monte) Jenson of Ririe, Idaho, Sharon (Ronald) Jenson of Ririe, Idaho; 3 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Ermadean Jenson; brothers, Ronald Jenson, Monte Jenson; and a sister, Deann Skinner. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Terrence "Terry" 7/6/1945 - 9/6/2021Eugene Jenson.