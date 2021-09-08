ALBUM REVIEW: The Vaccines escape the chaos ‘Back in Love City’

Romance movies are making a comeback. It’s one of our favorite film genres because who doesn’t love to watch people fall in love on screen?. As a woman of color, growing up it was very difficult to find a romance that had people who looked like me. I grew up watching a lot of romance films featuring white faces. Of course, there was nothing wrong with that at all and sure, I loved them all and still do, but the characters were not a representation of me. When a Black person was in a romance film, they were basically the stereotypical cheerleader to their white friends. And they most certainly were not viewed as sexy or the love interest.