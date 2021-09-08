Parklets, politics and weed: Why San Francisco is the best city in the world right now
High vaccination rates paired with plenty of outdoor dining and quality cannabis make SF the ideal place to be in 2021. San Francisco has long been a beacon of progressive ideas, inclusiveness, and innovation. Those values – not to mention the stellar restaurants, endless hiking options, and trendy dispensaries – were all reasons that respondents in the 2021 Time Out Index named it 'the best city in the world' in 2021.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0