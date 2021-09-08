CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pianists Jonathan Biss and Marc-André Hamelin To Join NEC

By BMINT STAFF
classical-scene.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Conservatory announced today that pianists Jonathan Biss and Marc-André Hamelin are joining the piano faculty for one-year appointments at the start of the 2021 academic year. Both are renowned for their world-class musicianship, and bring a deep knowledge of piano technique and repertoire to the students at NEC through masterclasses, lessons, and workshops. BMInt is very pleased to share the story about these significant hires. The NEC piano department and students will benefit greatly.

www.classical-scene.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Biss
Person
Mitsuko Uchida
Person
Schumann
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Nec#Music Education#Bmint#Dean Of Faculty#Co Artistic#Mooc#Coursera#Kindle Single#Rosetta Books#The New York Times#Hyperion Records#Diapason Magazine#Classica Magazine#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy