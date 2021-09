TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson University Police Union is sounding off on the university’s response to Saturday’s shooting during an unsanctioned event on campus that resulted in the suspension of a veteran officer. “That officer is being scapegoated,” said Rick Saylor, spokesman for fop lodge 82, Towson University’s police union. “We don’t think that was fair. We don’t think it was fair for the officer to have been suspended.” Hundreds of people gathered at freedom square overnight Saturday that left three people injured, including a student and 19-year-old Samuel Nnam — who police believe fired the gun. The university said the suspension of...