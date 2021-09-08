CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As SEC Lawsuit Looms, Coinbase CEO Describes The Agency’s Behavior As “Sketchy”

By Taylor Scott
NEWSBTC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regulatory battle with DeFi is heating up. The SEC now seemingly has it’s eyes set on arguably the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. The news comes after five U.S. states sent individual notices to DeFi platform BlockFi in recent weeks. This week, reports have surfaced that Coinbase is facing regulatory scrutiny over it’s upcoming, yield-generating Coinbase Lend product.

www.newsbtc.com

