$4 million-plus OK'd for work at Jetport

The Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford is one of 13 airports in North Carolina approved for federal and state funding for improvements, according to the N.C. Board of Transportation.

The Jetport will receive $4.77 million for construction of new taxi lanes and improvement to existing lanes, a Department of Transportation release said.

