Arsenal are in advanced talks with Bologna over a transfer move for Japanese right back Takehiro Tomiyasu, per The Athletic. The 22-year old is expected to complete a medical in Italy before traveling to London to sign with the Gunners later today should the two clubs reach an agreement on sale terms. The fullback made 31 appearances last season for the Italian club and can play centerback, on the right side of a back three, or as a traditional right back.