Needles, CA: Community Coffee with California’s 8th District Congressmen Jay Obernolte happening on Thursday inside the Needles City Council Chambers.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Office of California’s 8th District Congressmen Jay Obernolt (Information):. Picture: Office of California’s 8th District Congressmen Jay Obernolt (Courtesy):. Needles, California: California’s 8th District Congressmen Jay Obernolte is hosting Community Coffee on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 inside the Needles City Council Chambers at 1111 Bailey Avenue near J Street.

