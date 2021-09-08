Transfer news: City miss out on winger

Burnley have signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon Cornet joins from the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal and the Clarets have described the move as “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history”.“I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world,” Cornet said.🇨🇮 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 is in 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 😏We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet on a five-year deal ✍️📰 https://t.co/EZgqsr0ygk#WelcomeCornet🍦 | #UTC pic.twitter.com/gFUnL5Kqhu— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 29, 2021“I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute.”Cornet spent seven years at Lyon, where he scored 51 goals, and can operate on either flank.He helped Lyon reach the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League, scoring against Manchester City in a 3-1 quarter-final victory.