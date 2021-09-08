CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news: City miss out on winger

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City missed out on Brazilian winger Wesley Ribeiro Silva this summer after their £6.5m bid for the 22-year-old was rejected by Palmeiras. (Marca, via HITC), external.

