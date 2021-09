A woman accused of stabbing a man outside a convenience store on N.C. 87 last week turned herself in at the Sanford Police Department on Saturday.

Shenaria Delores McCants, 37, of the 4200 block of Steel Bridge Road, is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, police said.

