COVID-19 numbers trending up; testing sites available

Lee County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, a total of 91 Lee County residents have succumbed to the novel coronavirus since the first death was reported in March 2020, NCDHHS numbers showed. The number of cases rose by 279 in the past week, bringing the total since the pandemic outbreak began to 8,023.

