CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, NC

COVID-19 numbers trending up; testing sites available

By NANCY MCCLEARY NMCCLEARY@SANFORDHERALD.COM
Posted by 
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

Lee County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, a total of 91 Lee County residents have succumbed to the novel coronavirus since the first death was reported in March 2020, NCDHHS numbers showed. The number of cases rose by 279 in the past week, bringing the total since the pandemic outbreak began to 8,023.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

Comments / 0

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
972
Followers
72
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, NC
Government
County
Lee County, NC
Lee County, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ncdhhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev, playing in his...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy