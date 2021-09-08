Stephen Curry’s Former Teammate Instrumental In Warriors’ Youth Movement
But with Curry and his fellow veterans not getting any younger, another key for the Warriors would be their neophytes Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Apparently, Jarrett Jack, who played with Curry for one season was instrumental in selling Kuminga to the Warriors. Jack used to be teammates with Kuminga in the G League and he was all praises for the athletic 18-year-old, who the Warriors picked seventh overall in the NBA Draft (via NBC Sports Bay Area).www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0