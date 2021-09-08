CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Logitech announces its own all-in-one ‘Logi Dock’ with built-in speakerphone

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogitech announced on Wednesday a new product called “Logi Dock,” which is basically an all-in-one dock that enhances your workflow with multiple ports and even a built-in speakerphone. The accessory is targeted at those who need to optimize their setup for working remotely or even in the office. According to...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wharton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kensington Security Slot#Google Meet#Usb C#Displayport#Hdmi#Macos#Microsoft Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
FTC
Related
ElectronicsThe Verge

Samsung announces tiny and huge versions of one of its best TVs

Samsung has announced new sizes for some of its best TVs, giving more choices to consumers who want the option of either a small or massive flagship TV. Samsung has added 43-inch and 98-inch sizes to its QN90A lineup of “Neo QLED” 4K TVs and an 85-inch option for its The Frame TV. The Neo QLED TVs have Samsung’s flagship panels, which use Mini LED backlights to improve contrast and picture quality. These kinds of flagship-class panels used to be limited mostly to the 55- to 77-inch range, but they seem to be making their way to size classes that used to be reserved for budget TVs.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Logitech Logi Bolt encrypts wireless keyboards and mice connections

The trend in computer-centric workspaces for the past years has been to declutter desks by either hiding those pesky cables or by going wireless. Of course, wireless keyboards and mice are nothing new, and they come in all shapes, sizes, and types of connectivity. Bluetooth peripherals save you USB slots but often at the expensive stability, while wireless receivers sometimes tend to be less secure despite their stronger connections. Logitech is now trying to combine the best of both worlds with a new Logi Bolt technology that basically uses a USB Bluetooth dongle to establish a secure wireless connection.
ElectronicsBenzinga

Logitech Expands Commitment to Enterprise, Launches New Wireless Technology Logi Bolt

Next Generation Enterprise Wireless Technology Designed to Address IT Challenges: Strong, Secure, Wireless Connectivity with Nearly Universal Platform Compatibility. Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI), the industry-leading provider of consumer electronics, announced the expansion of its enterprise business offerings to include individual work setup solutions in addition to existing, industry-leading meeting room video conferencing technologies to meet the evolving needs of today's enterprise IT – from the hybrid workplace to global connectivity – to enhance the overall employee experience. Powering this expansion is the introduction of Logi Bolt, a new high-performance, secure wireless technology offering that provides a solution to key imperatives for enterprise IT – secure wireless connection, robust wireless signal and cross-platform compatibility for mice and keyboards. Logitech is bringing Logi Bolt to the enterprise on a global scale to drive enhanced productivity.
ElectronicsCNET

Asus 32-inch OLED monitor may be the first practical option, for some

OLED monitors have been too big too small for everyday use: This one could be just right. The company also intros a physical dial built into creator laptops. During its Create the Uncreated fall product reveal on Thursday, Asus launched a host of notable new products and technologies, along with the usual refreshes. Headlining the announcements: the first 32-inch OLED monitor, the Asus Dial secondary input integrated into its StudioBook line of pro creator laptops and the virtual Asus DialPad on the touchpad of its new Vivobook Pro X-series mainstream creator laptops. Asus also embraces the "now we offer 16-inch in addition to 13-, 14-, 15- and 17-inch" laptops and "OLED laptop screens everywhere" philosophies that characterize notebook lines for 2021.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Logitech’s Logi Dock Helps You Declutter Your Desk

When we use our computers, we usually have quite a few peripherals attached to it. This includes things like keyboard, mouse, headphones, speakers, external drives, microphones, and more. All of these cables dragging across the table can be rather messy, but Logitech thinks that they can solve it with its new Logi Dock.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Logitech’s new dock is designed for a work from home world

Logitech is announcing a new all-in-one dock that’s designed for the new realities of a post-pandemic hybrid workforce. “When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. The result was Logi Dock,” says Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president of Logitech video collaboration.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy

NEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) is simplifying personal workspaces and improving the video meeting experience for remote and hybrid workers with the launch of Logi Dock, an all-in-one docking station with one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone, targeted to be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. With Logi Dock, Logitech provides professionals one sleek solution to optimize their desk setup and create a more productive workspace as many organizations transition to permanent hybrid workforces.
Electronics9to5Mac

Apple seeds tvOS 15 beta 9 for all developers, new HomePod beta

After Apple announced the September event for the iPhone 13 next week, the company is now seeding tvOS 15 beta 9 and HomePod 15 beta 9 to developers. Today’s build for tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 beta 9 is the same 19J5346a. Apple isn’t revamping either of these systems as we expect the company to release the final version by the end of this month.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Logitech Logi Bolt is a responsive, secure wireless input technology

Logitech has this week unveiled a new secure and responsive wireless input device technology aptly named Logi Bolt . The new technology has been created to meet the needs of the evolving “enterprise IT from the hybrid workplace to global connectivity – to enhance the overall employee experience“. Logi Bolt has been specifically created to provide enterprise IT applications with a new high-performance, secure wireless technology offering secure wireless connection, robust wireless signal and cross-platform compatibility.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Apple officially announces September 14 event for iPhone 13 and more

Apple has officially confirmed its highly anticipated iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 event for September 14. The event will be completely virtual and streamed from Apple Park. Apple is teasing the September event with the tagline: “California streaming.”. Head below for the full details on everything you need...
ElectronicsLiliputing

Logi Dock PC docking station has a speaker, mics, and meeting controls

There’s no shortage of PC docking stations that allow you to connect your laptop to a display, keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals with a single cable. But the new Logi Dock from Logitech is one of the first I’ve seen that also features a built-in speaker and microphone system as well as meeting control buttons for managing Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams calls.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo Unveils 27-Inch Thunderbolt 4 Monitor with Built-In Dock

Lenovo has introduced its new ThinkVision P27u-20 professional display that brings together accurate colors, very high pixel density, a built-in KVM switch and Thunderbolt 4 docking capabilities. Aimed at being one of the best computer monitors for photographers and videographers requiring a wide color gamut, the unit will not be cheap, though it comes with a robust feature set to help offset the price tag.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Logitech’s new Logi Dock aims to tidy up your work space

Staying organized in a work-from-home make-do setup isn’t all that smooth. With no IT personnel to assist you, setting up multiple peripherals, equipment and video conferencing software can be a daunting task for a few. That’s why Logitech has announced its new Logi Dock, an all-in-one docking station built for the new realities of a post-pandemic hybrid workforce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy