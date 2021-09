James Knox Polk was born in a log cabin in 1795. The first of 10 children, Polk would spend much of his life in political service. He spent 14 years in the US House of Representatives, including two terms as speaker of the House. He was governor of Tennessee and in 1845 he became the 11th president of the United States. He was always a sickly man and would only live three months after leaving office, struck down by an infection, most likely cholera, easily cured by a single visit to a physician in our day.