CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

THE PODIUM | 'Fair maps make communities stronger'

By Amanda Gonzalez
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtecting the right to a meaningful vote is a pillar of our democracy. No matter who you are, what party you belong to, or where you’re from, your vote should matter as much (and only as much) as the next person’s. This principle is enshrined in our Constitution and in the Voting Rights Act (VRA), which also serves to protect voting rights for people of color. The right to vote is central to ensuring that we can elect candidates who will fight for essential resources and services for our communities such as hospitals, fire trucks, school funding, and public parks.

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Map#Voting Rights#State Of Colorado#The Supreme Court#Fair Maps#Latino#Black Coloradans#Native Americans#Ute#Colorado Common Cause
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
ElectionsKRGV

Advocates concerned for voters with disabilities under Senate Bill 1

Advocates for people with disabilities are concerned the new Texas voting law will make it harder for some people to participate in elections. "People with disabilities have always voted, but politicians don't look at them as an interest group,” said activist Bob Kafka. Kafka’s greatest concern is that a poll...
Cincinnati, OHwcbe.org

Fair Districts Coalition Slams Redistricting Commission's New Map

A coalition of voter rights advocates are slamming the maps for House and Senate districts introduced by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. An analysis by the groups say the district lines retain a Republican supermajority. The group Fair Districts Ohio says the House and Senate district maps drawn by Republicans would...
Presidential Electionmadison

Opinion | Fair maps would help put an end to 'The Big Lie'

Republicans in Wisconsin continue to perpetuate “The Big Lie.”. The latest in a series of increasingly delusional attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has Robin Vos sticking taxpayers with a bill for nearly $700,000 to conduct a “cyber forensic audit” of the election results. It doesn’t...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
California StatePosted by
Newsweek

Gavin Newsom's California Recall Election Odds Slashed Days Before Crucial Vote

California Governor Gavin Newsom is on course to defeat the recall effort on September 14 after his odds of beating the attempt to remove him were slashed over the past week. Bookmakers Betfair, which operates the world's largest online betting exchange, puts Newsom's odds of remaining in office at 1/8, while the odds that he is removed from office now stand at 4/1 on Sunday, September 12. This was a slight decline on odds offered on Saturday, which were 1/18 for him to remain in office and 6/1 for him to be removed.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Republicans quietly reduced penalties for honest voting mistakes

The Republican priority voting reforms and restrictions signed into law last week added a number of new election-related offenses and raised criminal penalties for others, all of which were hotly debated this summer. But one major such provision got little attention. The bill lowered the criminal offense for illegal voting...
Texas StatePosted by
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Signed a New Texas Law that Targets Social Media

Governor Abbott signs another lawPhoto by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. Texas Governor Abbott signed a bill that prevents social media companies from banning posts based on political reasons. The bill requires social media companies with more than 50 million followers to disclose their content moderation policy and appeals process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy