THE PODIUM | 'Fair maps make communities stronger'

Protecting the right to a meaningful vote is a pillar of our democracy. No matter who you are, what party you belong to, or where you’re from, your vote should matter as much (and only as much) as the next person’s. This principle is enshrined in our Constitution and in the Voting Rights Act (VRA), which also serves to protect voting rights for people of color. The right to vote is central to ensuring that we can elect candidates who will fight for essential resources and services for our communities such as hospitals, fire trucks, school funding, and public parks.