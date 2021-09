The British pound rallied significantly during the trading session on Thursday to slam into a major downtrend line that I have been tracking for a while. The market broke above the 50 day EMA, and that of course is something worth paying attention to as well. However, the 1.39 level has offered resistance yet again, and therefore I think that it is worth paying close attention to. All things been equal, this is a market that I think we pull back from these highs, but if we were to break above the 1.39 level, that would obviously kick off a whole new phase.