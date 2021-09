Shiba Inu price caught between uptrend and resistance. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on an upward trend after buyers stepped in and bought back Shiba Inu around $0.00000550, after the correction that went through cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the week. That entry point, $0.00000550, originates from June 12 and has not been tested since, so buyers are right to have picked up some SHIB at these levels.