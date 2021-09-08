CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY: Rising bets for a move above 110.55 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances for USD/JPY to surpass the 110.55 level in the near term remain on the rise, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘drift lower to 109.55’. Our view was incorrect as USD dropped to 109.67 before staging a surprisingly strong advance (high of 110.31 in NY). The advance has gathered momentum and USD could strengthen further. That said, overbought conditions suggest that a break of the major resistance at 110.55 is unlikely. Support is at 110.10 followed by 109.95.”

