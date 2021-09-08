USD/JPY: Rising bets for a move above 110.55 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD faces further losses if it clears 1.1770 in the near term. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for EUR to weaken to 1.1820’. We added, ‘the major support at 1.1795 is not expected to come into the picture’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations as EUR dropped to within a few pips of 1.1795 (low of 1.1800). While downward momentum has not improved by all that much, the downside risk is still intact. From here, EUR could dip below 1.1795 but it is unlikely able to maintain a foothold below this level. The next support at 1.1770 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.1835 followed by 1.1860.”