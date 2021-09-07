CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD

Cover picture for the articleEURUSD is trading at 1.1870; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1820 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2020. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level of a “5-0” bullish pattern. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1735. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1645. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 1.1905.

IN THIS ARTICLE
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD vs USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs

EUR/USD big break for higher is located at 1.1862 and EUR/USD trades below. USD/JPY broke vital 109.65 and trades below to achieve lows at 109.45. EUR/USD and USD/JPY are mispositioned. Either USD/JPY trades above 109.65 or EUR/USD trades above 1.1862. Correct as 2 opposite currencies and to align USD vs EUR, currency markets must align all USD and non USD correctly.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Channel Is Broken

The release of the US Consumer Price Index on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, caused a drop of the value of the USD. The EUR/USD rate surged and broke the upper trend line of the channel down pattern. By the middle of Wednesday’s European trading hours, the pair had started to fluctuate near the 1.1830 mark.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.35. Dollar's selloff from Tuesday's high at 110.15 to 109.53 due to the release of soft U.S. inflation data suggests early upmove from 109.12 has ended at 110.44 in Sep and intra-day break below there suggests bearishness is retained for a re-test of aforesaid support, break would extend decline from August's peak at 110.79 marginally, however, support at 108.73 should remain intact and yield rebound later.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, around 1.3820 region post-UK CPI

GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly lows touched earlier this Wednesday. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures remained supportive of the intraday positive move. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair. The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3820-25 region...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: NZD/USD edges across 38.2% Fibonacci around 0.71

NZDUSD is creeping sideways along the 0.7100 level, which happens to be surrounded by the 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at 0.7070 and 0.7120 respectively, after its latest rally ran out of steam. Judging from the SMAs, they are mostly promoting a neutral price development. The short-term oscillators...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD rebounds from two-week lows, back around 0.7100 mark

NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and staged a modest bounce from two-week lows. A modest intraday USD pullback was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major. COVID-19 woes, expectations for an imminent Fed tapering move might cap any meaningful upside. The NZD/USD pair recovered...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around 1.3820-25 area

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and reversed the overnight losses. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI report lifted the GBP amid a broad-based USD weakness. Reports that the UK PM Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet capped the upside, for now. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Finds Support In 1.3800

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate found support in the 1.3800 level just after GMT midnight to Wednesday. At mid-day the pair was testing and piercing the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages in the 1.3825/1.3840 zone. If the pair manages to pass the resistance of the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3770; (P) 1.3841; (R1) 1.3879;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.3912 will target 1.3982 resistance next. Decisive break there will indicate that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Stronger rally would then be seen back to 1.4248 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3725 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.3570/3601 support zone instead.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to head lower towards the 1.17 mark – OCBC

“Fed expectations are still the main determinant for the pair, but a clear market conviction on either side is still lacking.”. “1.1700 and 1.1900 are the respective targets for the different sides of the divide, but they may also be the respective takeprofit levels. This leaves the pair likely range-bound in a multi-session horizon.”
CURRENCIES

