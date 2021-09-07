Silver: Shorts at strong resistance at 2487/94

After trading near a low of 73.0000 as the week began, the USD/INR has produced solid bullish price action as it has brushed aside short term resistance levels. The ability of the USD/INR to move higher upon the return to action by U.S based financial institutions may indicate the sudden gyrations upward are not a momentary dash in the sun. The USD/INR has certainly produced a volatile price range the past month of trading, but the forex pair remains within the lower realms of its one month chart. However, the price action the past two days should serve as a healthy reminder to traders that risk management is always needed.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO