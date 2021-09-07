CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver: Shorts at strong resistance at 2487/94

Cover picture for the articleGold Spot dips from resistance at 1831/33 to hold first support at 1818/16. Silver Spot l holds strong resistance at 2487/94. WTI Crude OCTOBER longs at best support at 6860/40 are working so far. We made it half way to the upper target then reversed to first support at 6965/35.

FXStreet.com

Bitcoin bulls get overconfident, but BTC faces strong resistance

Bitcoin price trades higher, with a greater than +10% gain from the Monday lows. Intense Fibonacci and Ichimoku resistance levels could stall further upside momentum. A bull trap could generate a BTC continuation move south. Since Monday, Bitcoin price has made some impressive moves, driving higher from the Monday lows...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pokes weekly resistance line near $24.00

Silver edges higher after snapping two-day downtrend, bouncing off monthly low. Sluggish Momentum line, multiple hurdles to the north challenge bulls. Five-week-old previous support adds to the upside filters, monthly horizontal support lures sellers. Silver (XAG/USD) buyers attack one-week-old resistance, following the first daily positive closing in three. That said,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ethereum Classic bulls in panic as ETC stands ready to shed 13%

Ethereum Classic price is caught in a downward trend for seven consecutive days. A break lower looks to be inevitable for price action. Support might not be strong enough at $52.44 and open an additional 8% of correction. Ethereum Classic (ETC) price was moving to the downside with sellers defending...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/SGD: Short-Term Resistance Likely Opportunistic Trigger

The USD/SGD is within sight of an important short-term resistance level as of this writing. The USD/SGD is near the 1.34490 mark. On the 3rd of September a low of 1.33900 approximately was made by the USD/SGD after declining from a high of nearly 1.36560 on the 20th of August. While the recent bearish trend exhibited the past handful of weeks has been impressive, on the 7th of September the USD/SGD did demonstrate a slight reversal higher. Since the 7th a range of about 1.34444 and 1.34700 has proven to be rather consistent.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Short Term Bullish Surge Proves Strong and Swift

After trading near a low of 73.0000 as the week began, the USD/INR has produced solid bullish price action as it has brushed aside short term resistance levels. The ability of the USD/INR to move higher upon the return to action by U.S based financial institutions may indicate the sudden gyrations upward are not a momentary dash in the sun. The USD/INR has certainly produced a volatile price range the past month of trading, but the forex pair remains within the lower realms of its one month chart. However, the price action the past two days should serve as a healthy reminder to traders that risk management is always needed.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Silver bulls move in on a critical level of resistance

Silver is moving in on a critical level of resistance as the US dollar crumbles. US ADP jobs data is a negative prelude ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls showdown, pressuring the greenback. The price of silver continues to test the ceiling of the dynamic resistance as the US dollar struggles...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ethereum holding first resistance at 3480/3500

Bitcoin reversed a fraction from first resistance at 47000/47500 & immediately collapsed back to 43400. Clearly there are aggressive sellers out there when we see strength. Ripple stable & holding first resistance at 11170/11340 to keep the outlook negative. Ethereum holding first resistance at 3480/3500 which keeps the outlook negative...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY eyes space north of ¥110, targeting daily resistance at ¥110.86-110.27

Prime support on the weekly timeframe resides at $1.1473-1.1583—sharing space with a 100% Fib projection at $1.1613 as well as a 1.27% Fib extension at $1.1550. Interestingly, long-term stops likely rest south of the $1.1640ish lows and perhaps accommodate enough energy to fill $1.1473-1.1583 bids. To the upside, the spotlight is on supply at $1.2412-1.2214. With respect to trend, we can see the market has largely been higher since the early months of 2020.
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

F45 Training Flexes Its Muscles With Strong Q2 Revenue, But Earnings Fall Short

F45 has a presence in both physical gyms and at-home workouts. The company has 6,000 different exercises on tap and is working to increase the total to 10,000. Backed by action movie star Mark Wahlberg and operating a fast-growing subscription model, the newly public gym company F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) has seen rapid stock gains followed by an equally swift fall after its second-quarter 2021 earnings report on August 26. The company's revenue grew by over 50% year-over-year. Yet, F45 also registered a loss and missed Wall Street's consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates by over a dollar. There are several reasons why investors might want to remain cautious at this point, but also why they might want to watch future developments closely.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD first resistance at 1.1810/20

EURUSD first resistance at 1.1810/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1835. USDCAD remains in an erratic & random sideways trend for 2 months. I have no idea how to trade the pair!!!. GBPCAD edged higher to the upper end of the 5 month range. Daily analysis. EURUSD first resistance at 1.1810/20....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin stabilizes, faces resistance at $48k-$50k

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate above the $42,000 support level as short-term momentum improves. The cryptocurrency was trading around $45,900 at press time, which is near the 200-day moving average, and is up about 2% over the past 24 hours. Buyers are returning, although upside appears to be limited towards...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD loses recovery momentum, drops to fresh daily low below 0.7330

AUD/USD turned south following a rebound in early American session. US Dollar Index regained its traction after dropping on US CPI data. Wall Street's main indexes turned negative on the day after opening higher. The AUD/USD pair staged a rebound in the early American session and climbed above 0.7360 fueled...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered around 0.7350 inside short-term EMA envelope

AUD/USD holds lower ground inside weekly trading range. 20-day, 50-day EMA restricts immediate moves, 100-day EMA adds to the upside filters. Steady RSI suggests further grinding but a three-week-old trend line break keeps sellers hopeful. AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.7360, down 0.09% intraday, during early Tuesday. The...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: M-formation in play, bulls eye the 0.8560s

Accumulation is taking place in EUR/GBP below the bearish 50 EMA channel. EUR/GBP bulls seeking a test of the M-formation's neckline. The following is an analysis of EUR/GBP that illustrates a bullish hypothetical scenario based on price behaviour, chart patterns and market structure. EUR/GBP daily chart. The M-formation is a...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trapped in clear range, ready to explode – Confluence Detector

Gold has been struggling to recapture the $1,800 level. The Confluence Detector is showing XAU/USD is confined to a narrow range. How high is US inflation? That question is keeping traders nervous as it is set to shape the fate of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying scheme. The US releases fresh Consumer Price Index statistics on Tuesday and tensions are mounting and keeping ranges narrow.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Tests Resistance

The Japanese yen inched higher after an upbeat GDP in Q2. The pair is trading in a narrowing range, a sign of the market’s indecision before a major breakout. From the daily chart’s perspective, the bullish bias still prevails. Buyers have bid up from 109.10 and 109.55 is the latest...
CURRENCIES

