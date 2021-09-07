Silver: Shorts at strong resistance at 2487/94

F45 has a presence in both physical gyms and at-home workouts. The company has 6,000 different exercises on tap and is working to increase the total to 10,000. Backed by action movie star Mark Wahlberg and operating a fast-growing subscription model, the newly public gym company F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) has seen rapid stock gains followed by an equally swift fall after its second-quarter 2021 earnings report on August 26. The company's revenue grew by over 50% year-over-year. Yet, F45 also registered a loss and missed Wall Street's consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates by over a dollar. There are several reasons why investors might want to remain cautious at this point, but also why they might want to watch future developments closely.
