European markets look set to end what has been another negative week on a mixed note, with both the FTSE100 and DAX both finishing lower for the second week in succession. Today’s more resilient tone has been largely driven by a rebound in basic resources and industrials, and has come in spite of a disappointing UK GDP number for July, which showed that economic activity almost stalled, due to a number of different issues, including the “pingdemic” and shortages of materials.