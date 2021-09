USD/CAD has been climbing the dynamic daily support, needs to break 1.2680. US dollar collects a safe-haven bid as global growth risks move to the fore. USD/CAD ended last week on the front foot as investors become concerned over cracks in the global recovery and heightened risks of the Delta coronavirus variant. Closing at 1.2687, USD/CAD was pressured to the upside on Friday, ending some 0.19% higher after travelling between a low of 1.2582 and a high of 1.2694.