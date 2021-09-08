AUD/USD now points to some consolidation – UOB

In light of the recent price action, AUD/USD is expected to trade within the 0.7320-0.7460 range in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected AUD to ‘consolidate and trade between 0.7410 and 0.7470’. AUD subsequently popped to a high of 0.7469 before staging a surprisingly sharp sell-off to a low of 0.7375 in NY. The rapid decline appears to be overdone and while there is scope for AUD to test 0.7365, a sustained decline below this level is unlikely (the next support at 0.7320 is not expected to come into the picture). On the upside, a breach of 0.7430 (minor resistance is at 0.7415) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”