AUD/USD: Scope for a nosedive as low as the 0.7200 level – Westpac

AUD bounces back toward 0.74 as global rates drive USD lowerAUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar edged back toward 0.74 US cents overnight amid a broad weakening across the USD and euro, yet still lagged the JPY and CHF as markets chose to maintain a largely cautious tone. Having tested a break below 0.7350, the AUD found support through the overnight session, buoyed by a softening across US 10-year bond yields and an uptick across key commodity prices. Copper advanced 1.5%, while Aluminum marked a new 13 year high. The AUD touched intraday day highs at 0.7395 before edging lower into this morning’s open and what looks to be a relatively quiet session. Having failed to take advantage of euro softness following the ECB policy meeting, the Aussie struggled against most crosses. Closing flat against the shared currency while giving up ground against the NZD, GBP and CAD. With little of note on the days macroeconomic ticket our attentions remain with broader global forces and the underlying risk narrative for direction into the weekend.