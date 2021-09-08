CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Marketmind: Time to Join the Green Bond Gang

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. As governments get back to business with debt issuance after the summer break, there's something notable about this week's debt sales in Europe -- it's green. Germany on Wednesday will sell 10-year green bonds, a day after Spain's debut green bond...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Bond Market#Europe#Gdp#The European Union#Unicredit#Green European#Stablised#Asian#Gamestop#Deutsche Bank#Commerzbank#Boston Fed#Minneapolis Fed#Gmt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Axios

Walmart joins the green bond party with $2 billion deal

Walmart just raised the largest green bond ever in the U.S. corporate bond market. Why it matters: The $2 billion bond deal illustrates that U.S. investors’ interest in green bonds is not going anywhere. Companies are tapping into that demand, and putting money behind efforts to battle climate change. Funds...
Businessinvesting.com

Marketmind: Hitting the buffers

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. A phone chat between the U.S. and Chinese presidents has made all the difference to markets' mood: world stocks have snapped a three-day losing streak, the yuan is at one-week highs and U.S. Treasury yields are moving up. Yet there is...
Business740thefan.com

Column: Markets fear a different ‘delta’

LONDON (Reuters) – With one eye on the economic disruption from COVID-19’s Delta variant, financial markets are just as concerned about a different “delta”: the ebbing rate of global credit creation. As ever, market pricing is driven more by new developments than the absolute. The latest change, expressed in mathematics...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Verizon readies latest $1B green bond

Verizon settled its third $1 billion green bond offering, a move making it one of the biggest issuers of corporate debt to finance renewable energy purchases in the US. In a statement, Verizon explained the net proceeds of its most recent green bond will enable it to add more long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) to back construction of solar and wind power facilities.
Christine, NDkfgo.com

Marketmind: Over to you, Christine

A look at the day ahead from Karin Strohecker. Investors are increasingly uneasy at signs central bankers in Europe and elsewhere are mulling a retreat from the easy-money policies that have provided much of the ammunition for stock market gains. So ahead of an ECB meeting where a stimulus slowdown is likely to be debated, stocks are sliding.
Environmentpv-magazine.com

EU to start auctioning green bonds next month

The European Commission has announced the first auction of a planned €250 billion green bond program will be held next month. The EU executive said on Tuesday it had drawn up a green bond framework verified by a third-party to reassure investors their cash would go to climate change-related projects, and added the first of a planned €80 billion worth of green bonds would be offered to investors in October.
Economymix929.com

Marketmind: Jobs and Japan

A look at the day ahead from Karin Strohecker. Today was going to be all about U.S. non-farm payroll numbers – the gauge that might help the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell determine the timing of tapering. That was until Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced he would step down after...
CurrenciesUS News and World Report

Marketmind: Currencies at a Crossroad

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. Just a few weeks ago, it appeared that there was little that could knock a robust dollar. Fast forward, and uncertainty over the timing of Federal Reserve tapering is providing ammunition for dollar bears. And recent days have seen the greenback...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar finds footing as traders await inflation data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar began a week full of big economic data on a firm footing, with investors wary of the Federal Reserve beginning its exit from super-supportive policy even as cases of the coronavirus surge. The greenback closed out its best week in three weeks on Friday, gaining...
Marketswibqam.com

Dollar set for first winning week in three with Fed in focus

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar headed for its first winning week in three on Friday after rebounding from a payrolls-induced sell-off, as investors continued to ponder the timing of a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six major peers, was little changed on...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve dominates market considerations

Canadian employment gains close to recovering pandemic losses. US Producer Price Index boosts Treasury rates and the dollar. USD/CAD bias is higher as markets await next week’s FOMC meeting. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts an accelerating decline in the USD/CAD. Canada’s excellent August payroll report and a modest gain in crude...
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

The European stock markets maintain doubts despite the caution of the ECB

Madrid, Sep 10 (EFE) .- Investors’ doubts about the soundness of the economic recovery and the continuity of monetary stimuli persist and central banks are not able to dissipate them, which has led most of the European stock markets to log out in red. Although both the European Central Bank...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP May Rally, UK Inflation Looms

Thursday’s tumble in EUR/GBP after the European Central Bank just threw a bone to the hawks on its Governing Council could well be reversed next week, with the cross rallying. UK economic data released Friday were mixed, shifting the focus to the coming week’s UK unemployment and, especially, inflation figures.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Set For Winning Week; Euro Struggles For ECB Boost

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Friday, set for a winning week as traders reassess the likely timing of the start of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus withdrawal helped by concerns about the strength of the global recovery, while the euro received minimal support from the European Central Bank. At 2:55...
Grocery & SupermaketFinancial Times

Walmart busts green bond record

Expert insights, analysis and smart data help you cut through the noise to spot trends, risks and opportunities. Join over 300,000 Finance professionals who already subscribe to the FT.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD tests key resistance after UK GDP release

Global stocks bounced back today as investors reflected on the European Central Bank (ECB) decision. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices rose by more than 0.30%. At the same time, futures tied to US indices like Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 also rose by more than 0.40%. These gains helped to offset most of the losses that happened this week. In its decision this week, the ECB decided to slow down the pace of asset purchases as the region rebounded. But in a statement, Christine Lagarde said that the bank was not tapering its purchases and was not considering hiking interest rates any time soon. Investors also cheered an upcoming meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden as the two countries attempt to mend the relationship.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Suspends Fist Dose Administration of Pfizer Vaccine

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton announced that after September 10, the first-dose administration of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be suspended. But insisted that the measure is as a result of the non-arrival of the second shipment of the vaccine from the United States. He said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy