Dorm room essentials according to fellow Flyers

(Urban Outfitters/Instagram/@urbanoutfittershome) Is there really any place better than your room? Especially when you’re in college, your dorm room should be a place of self-care. It’s like your own little cave of comfort. And the fun part is that you can always personalize them (this is me inserting the “Sparkles” Emoji). If you’re us, you’re totally all about Boho decor, and boy do we have just the products for you to check out! Get ready to make that dorm room feel like an earthy, hippie-inspired space of Zen.