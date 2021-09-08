Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Super Start Car Wash, a 3,501-SF Net-Leased Property in Gilbert
Riz. – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Super Star Car Wash, a 3,501-square-foot net-leased property located in Gilbert, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the asset sold for $5,205,000 ($1,487 PSF).realestatedaily-news.com
