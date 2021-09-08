Cross country teams open 2021 season with dominant win in Mike Baumer Invitational
The UD men’s and women’s cross country teams pose with their trophies after winning the Mike Baumer Invitational on Sept. 3. Photo courtesy of UD Athletics. The University of Dayton men’s and women’s cross country teams headed to Fairborn, Ohio, for the first race of the year. On Friday, Sept. 3, the Flyers dominated the competition at the Mike Baumer Invitational at Wright State, snatching a first place finish overall.flyernews.com
