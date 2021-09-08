A Disgruntled Texas Resident discusses the most recent abortion ban

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas bill banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 1, after the U.S. Supreme Court failed to act on a request to block it. The state now has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. “Our parking lot is empty today, in one of the busiest clinics in our company,” said Marva Sadler, senior director of clinical services at Whole Women’s Health of Fort Worth. “Of the few patients we have seen today, we cannot continue to see them because their ultrasounds made them ineligible for a procedure...