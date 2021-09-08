CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A Disgruntled Texas Resident discusses the most recent abortion ban

flyernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto of the Texas flag courtesy of Ren Sikes. Dear Texas, HOW DARE YOU. Before I get ahead of myself, I should probably mention that I have lived in Texas for about nine years now. My father was in the air force for thirteen years, and we moved around alot. That being said, Texas is the closest thing to a “home” that I have. As a nonbinary person who was assigned female at birth, I have many of the traditional female organs, including a uterus.

flyernews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#Ob Gyn Dr#Cnn#Texas Right To Life#Tik Tok#Flyer News#Instagram#Flyernews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

The Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal wrangling to block or overturn Texas' severe new abortion law. That law, which the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block this week, bans the medical procedure after six weeks, including in cases of rape and incest. The Salem, Massachusetts-based Temple filed a letter...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

'We need to do it': Meet the Texas teen who helped sabotage an anti-abortion tip line

When an anti-abortion group last week created a “pro-life whistleblower” website encouraging people to anonymously report violations of Texas’ new six-week abortion ban, a group of politically active Texans noticed one potentially fatal flaw. “They’re trying to use the internet to retaliate against people who were raised on the internet,”...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden belies his abortion ban outrage by refusing to make birth control available over the counter

In response to a pro-life Texas law, President Joe Biden is engaged in performative vice signaling. At best. The courts will likely strike down the new law deputizing Texans effectively to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks, but the Biden administration, eager to distract from a number of scandals, has pounced on the Lone Star State. Biden has promised a "whole-of-government" response to the law, with the president promising to weaponize the Justice Department against the state.
Texas Statemediaite.com

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott Gives Stunning Answer When Asked About Texas Abortion Law’s Lack of Rape and Incest Exception

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) gave reporters a stunning reason for why Texas’ new abortion law lacks exceptions for those who were impregnated through rape or incest. The Texas governor was asked about his state’s recently imposed, and highly limiting, abortion laws while signing another controversial bill, which details restrictive voting measures, into law.
Texas Statecw39.com

State of Texas passes 666 new laws

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s the first of the month, and Texas has several new laws that go into effect beginning on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Starting with Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. There’s no specific time frame listed; however, lawmakers say this typically occurs around 6 weeks.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Their Ultrasounds Made Them Ineligible’: Fort Worth Abortion Clinic Tells Some Clients They’ll Need To Go Out Of State

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas bill banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 1, after the U.S. Supreme Court failed to act on a request to block it. The state now has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. “Our parking lot is empty today, in one of the busiest clinics in our company,” said Marva Sadler, senior director of clinical services at Whole Women’s Health of Fort Worth. “Of the few patients we have seen today, we cannot continue to see them because their ultrasounds made them ineligible for a procedure...
Texas Statelanthorn.com

Texas abortion bill stirs unrest on campus

This past Thursday Sept. 2, a pro-life group organized a protest in GVSU’s Allendale Campus’ designated free speech space in front of the Cook Carillon Tower. There was an older man standing holding a huge cross with posters on either side of him, one with images of bloody fetuses that said “Abortion is Murder,” and another with an assortment of bible verses on it.
Texas StateNew York Post

AOC mocked by conservatives after Texas abortion ban argument

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being criticized for her use of the term “menstruating persons” as she lashed out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his new six-week abortion ban. The far-left New York congresswoman called Abbott “deeply ignorant” on Tuesday over the Lone Star State’s new law that prohibits almost...

Comments / 0

Community Policy