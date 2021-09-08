CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robust Chinese Data Breaks Four-Day Losing Streak On JSE

Cover picture for the articleThe local bourse closed firmer on Tuesday, supported by gains in Naspers (JO: NPNJn ) which benefited from a tech rally in Asia. Investor sentiment was also boosted by China’s better-than-expected trade balance for August, with a surplus of $58.3 billion compared with expectations of $51 billion. However, gains on the JSE were capped by concerns over a possible delay in monetary policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), on account of a weaker jobs market.

