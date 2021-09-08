Robust Chinese Data Breaks Four-Day Losing Streak On JSE

Stocks ended lower Friday, with major indexes booking weekly losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 extended a losing streak to five sessions. Investors said uncertainty around the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 hung over markets this week as investors also weighed the timing of the Federal Reserve's eventual tapering of its monthly bond purchases. The Dow fell around 272 points, or 0.8%, to close near 34,607, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed around 35 points, or 0.8%, to finish near 4,459. The Nasdaq Composite gave up roughly 133 points, or 0.9%, ending near 15,115. The slide left the Dow down 2.2% for the week, while the S&P 500 suffered a 1.7% fall and the Nasdaq declined 1.6%.