GDP data shows the economy expanded further in 2Q21. As expected, today's GDP release revealed the material forecast risk that we highlighted in our weekly report. Preliminary GDP growth for 2Q21 marginally surprised to the upside, coming in at 1.2% q/q (from 1.0% q/q in 1Q21) compared with both our and consensus expectations of 0.9% q/q. The forecast for 2Q21 was tricky as the revised GDP from the latest 2015 benchmarking cycle did not have 1Q21 GDP actual figures, unlike with the previous GDP data set. Real GDP (not seasonally adjusted) grew by 19.3% y/y (versus our 18.5% y/y and consensus’s 17.8% y/y estimate), reflecting last year's lower base when the real GDP level sharply declined by R191.8 billion y/y in 2Q20 due to the large-scale lockdown measures that the government implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The level of real GDP is still down by 0.7% compared to the non-pandemic 2Q19 level, reflecting continued and entrenched economic slack.