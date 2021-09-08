CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GDP Data Shows the Economy Expanded Further in 2Q21

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGDP data shows the economy expanded further in 2Q21. As expected, today's GDP release revealed the material forecast risk that we highlighted in our weekly report. Preliminary GDP growth for 2Q21 marginally surprised to the upside, coming in at 1.2% q/q (from 1.0% q/q in 1Q21) compared with both our and consensus expectations of 0.9% q/q. The forecast for 2Q21 was tricky as the revised GDP from the latest 2015 benchmarking cycle did not have 1Q21 GDP actual figures, unlike with the previous GDP data set. Real GDP (not seasonally adjusted) grew by 19.3% y/y (versus our 18.5% y/y and consensus’s 17.8% y/y estimate), reflecting last year's lower base when the real GDP level sharply declined by R191.8 billion y/y in 2Q20 due to the large-scale lockdown measures that the government implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The level of real GDP is still down by 0.7% compared to the non-pandemic 2Q19 level, reflecting continued and entrenched economic slack.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Gdp Deflator#Data Mining#Stats Sa#Frebs#Hce#Sarb#Y Y Rrb#Gfcf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Agricultureinvesting.com

At 1.2% QoQ Growth, 2Q21 SA GDP Does Not Bode Well For Long-Term Economic Growth

South Africa’s (SA’s) 2Q21 GDP printed at 1.2% QoQ seasonally adjusted (see Figure 1), amid a wide range of forecasts. Despite recording four consecutive quarters of growth, Stats SA said that the SA economy was still 1.4% smaller than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. On a YoY basis , GDP came in at 19.3%. However, we note that it is important to remember that this is off last year’s very low base (during the height of the government’s COVID-19-induced lockdown restrictions). Aside from the headline print, the underlying data are also worth noting, particularly fixed investment where recovery remains rather sluggish since the hard lockdowns last year.
Businessactionforex.com

BoC Doesn’t Overreact to Soft GDP Data

Policy rate, QE pace, forward guidance all unchanged. Statement discounts last week’s disappointing GDP data. Recovery still expected to strengthen but risks remain. The Bank of Canada left its key policies unchanged today and didn’t sound as dovish as it could have following last week’s disappointing GDP data. As is standard practice at meetings without a Monetary Policy Report, the bank simply reiterated its forward guidance from July, putting off any changes to growth forecasts and the timing of the economy reaching full capacity (key to interest rate liftoff) until late-October. We thought the bank would emphasize downside risks to its July projections but today’s policy statement provided a more balanced assessment of economic conditions than we anticipated.
Economyinvesting.com

Preliminary GDP for 2Q21: Material Forecast Risk

On Tuesday Stats SA will release revised GDP estimates for 1Q21 and preliminary GDP estimates for 2Q21. This follows last week’s publication of the benchmarked and rebased GDP figures, in which revised GDP estimates indicated that nominal GDP was 9.2% (R371 billion) higher in the new 2015 base year than the previous GDP estimate. On average, between 2011 and 2020, the revised nominal GDP was 9.6% higher, and 11% higher in 2020.
Economyatlantanews.net

Q1 GDP growth expands 20.1 pc on low base

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India's GDP grew by 20.1 per cent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY22) as compared to contraction of 24.4 per cent in Q1 FY21, government data released on Tuesday showed. A better-than-expected manufacturing performance, a milder hit to services and a rebound...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Trepp Survey Shows “Modestly Optimistic” Outlook on Economy

Trepp’s inaugural survey of its podcast listeners revealed a “modestly optimistic” view of the near-term economic outlook. Nearly 45% of respondents said national economic conditions would present a tailwind by year’s end, well above the 29% who said national economic conditions would present a headwind. However, Trepp says, “the sentiment was far from being universally bullish.”
BusinessFXStreet.com

Domestic demand supported growth in 2Q21

Flash estimate of 2Q21 GDP growth to be confirmed at 10.9% y/y. Private consumption and investments to post strong growth dynamics, while net export is to weigh on figure. We will revise our FY21 growth forecast up likely to 5.2%. Flash inflation for August is expected at 5.2% y/y. Watch...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Continues Upward Trend as Fed Taper Remains in Question

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Monday morning in Asia, continuing its gains from the previous week. Investors remain wary of the U.S. Federal Reserve beginning asset tapering even as the number of COVID-19 cases surges globally. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Worldactionforex.com

EURUSD Holds At A Key Suport Level Ahead Of EU GDP Data

The EURUSD price hovered at a key support level as traders waited for the key Eurozone GDP and ZEW sentiment data. The German statistics agency, commonly known as Destatis, will first publish the latest industrial production data in the morning session. The data is expected to show that the country’s industrial production rebounded by 0.9% in July after falling by 1.3% the previous month. Later, the ZEW Institute will publish the latest German economic sentiment numbers followed by the final estimate of the second-quarter GDP data. These numbers will come a day before the European Central Bank (ECB) starts its September meeting.
WorldDailyFx

SA GDP Preview: SA Rand (ZAR) Strengthens to Best Level in a Month Ahead of Q2 Data

SA Rand (ZAR) Analysis:. USD/ZAR eyes 14.14 and 14.00 on weaker dollar but taper talk remains a risk in the lead up to the September 22 FOMC meeting. SA GDP data for the second quarter has garnered significant attention as market participants wait to see the effects of last month’s civil unrest and looting which caused damages estimated to be around R35 billion. Estimates suggest that the economy will have expanded by 2% from last quarter and by 17.5% compared to Q2 2020.
Marketsinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Stocks To Slump On Policy, Economy Confusion; USD, Gold Could Waver

Central banks not providing clarity on tapering timelines. After last week’s market focus on monetary policymakers, uncertain investors are likely to place additional emphasis on upcoming economic data this week, as they attempt to get out ahead of the pack at deciphering the tapering path for global central banks. Market...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Canada: Real GDP expands by 0.7% in June as expected

Canada's GDP grew by 1.1% on a monthly basis in June. USD/CAD is edging higher toward 1.2600 after the GDP report. Canada's Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at a monthly rate of 0.7% in June, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday. This reading came in line with the market expectation.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar finds footing as traders await inflation data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar began a week full of big economic data on a firm footing, with investors wary of the Federal Reserve beginning its exit from super-supportive policy even as cases of the coronavirus surge. The greenback closed out its best week in three weeks on Friday, gaining...
MarketsShareCast

London open: Stocks edge up as investors digest GDP data

London stocks edged up in early trade on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors digested the latest UK GDP data. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,043.90. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that economic growth slowed to...
Economyinvesting.com

Why The Fed Will Taper Despite Slowing Economic Growth

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. The immediate reaction of most investors to the big miss by the August nonfarm payroll report has been that the economy is weakening so a Fed taper will be delayed. Yes, GDP growth is moderating; the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model as of Sept....
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan GDP Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year after falling 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the three months prior.
Economydataversity.net

In a Data-Driven Economy, Data “Real Estate” Must Be Modernized

Click to learn more about author Mike Potter. The rush to become data-driven is more heated, important, and pronounced than it has ever been. Businesses understand that if they continue to lead by guesswork and gut feeling, they’ll fall behind organizations that have come to recognize and utilize the power and potential of data. But the transition isn’t occurring fast enough. According to a report by the Business Application Research Center, most companies (58%) still base their decisions on gut feeling or experience, not data and information.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares scale peaks on metals boost; GDP data in focus

BENGALURU, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indian stock indexes touched record highs in choppy trade on Tuesday, helped by metals’ stocks and telecom major Bharti Airtel, with investors awaiting economic growth data due later in the day. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 16,980.60 by 0518 GMT...

Comments / 0

Community Policy