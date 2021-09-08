CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGary Burrell Gary Burrell, 80, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away on September 1, 2021. He was born and raised in Helena, Montana, by his parents, William and Virginia Burrell. Gary started his college career at Carroll College, where he met the love of his life, Joyce Hays. They were married in 1962. He continued his education at Idaho State University, graduating with a Business degree. Also during this time, he completed six years of military service in the Army Reserves. Gary and Joyce raised their three children in the Pacific Northwest, moving to Bozeman in 1988. Gary's career began in sales management and evolved into real estate. As a broker, he had offices in Bend, Oregon, and Bozeman, including Special Places Realty. He loved fishing, hunting, geology, visiting national parks, and enjoyed traveling with his family. He also had a passion for cooking and grilling, and was known for his famous "Elk Camp Potatoes." Gary is survived by his wife, Joyce; two daughters, Colleen (Dan) and Laurie (Gary); a son, Mike (Gloria); and his sister, Betty (Don). He has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Friday, September 17, at noon at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman, with a reception to follow. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.

