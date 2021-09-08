CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Mantila , Inge

Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInge Mantila Inge Mantila passed away September 2, 2021, in her Bozeman home with family. She was born in Bremen, Germany, November 11, 1929, lived during the bombings of WWII, and there met her future husband, Joseph Kroff. They immigrated to New York City and were married in 1954. Their daughter, Susan was born in 1959 and in 1961, Joe passed away prematurely. Speaking almost no English at the time, Inge was determined to make her life in America with her daughter. She went to school at night to learn secretarial skills, becoming a secretary at Citibank, having started in the mailroom. She retired after 38 years in real estate accounting as an officer. She married her second husband Wilho "Bill" Mantila, a widower, in 1972 and enjoyed 25 years of marriage before he passed away in 1998. Inge was thankful for two wonderful marriages based on love and respect. After moving to Bozeman in 1998 to be near her daughter's family, she enjoyed being a part of her grandchildren's lives growing up. Inge continued working into her 80s, as a bookkeeper for restaurants, and an interior design firm. After congestive heart failure prevented full time work, Inge had been a faithful volunteer at Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) and her son-in-law's campaigns. Inge was an active member of The Order of the Eastern Star both in Bayside (Queens), NY and Bozeman, MT and a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She is remembered for her hard-working independence, her thoughtful hospitality, and her generous love of family. She was known to enjoy a glass of Merlot and tell stories about growing up on "the farm" in Germany and her early days working at Citibank. Inge is survived by a twin sister and numerous family members in Germany; her daughter, Susan (Greg) Gianforte; four grandchildren; three grandchildren-in-laws; and two great grandsons; stepdaughter, Linda (Bob) Bartels, their children and grandchildren; stepson, Paul Mantila; and her dog, Bella. Due to limited seating capacity, a memorial service for family and friends will be held on Sept 18, at 4 PM at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Inge's memory to Love INC - Gallatin County. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.

