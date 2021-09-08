CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sierra Club demands Springfield, CWLP establish an alert system for pollution incidents

northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Sep. 8—Sierra Club demands Springfield, CWLP establish an alert system for pollution incidents. Activists are calling for Springfield to establish a pollution-related alert system in the aftermath of an ash cloud that spread into the community Aug. 31. The Sangamon Valley Group of Sierra Club Illinois, Prairie Rivers Network and...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Mercury#Chemicals#The Sangamon Valley Group#Prairie Rivers Network#City Water#Dallman Power Plant Unit#Sierra Club Illinois#Memorial Health System#Cwlp Employees#Illinois General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Ocean Springs, MSMississippi Press

News Briefs: Ocean Springs introduces CodeRED alert system

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The City of Ocean Springs has launched a new alert system through which residents can be notified of issues ranging from weather alerts, road closures, traffic issues, etc. Called CodeRED, the emergency notification service is provided by OnSolve. The service allows the City to send phone...
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Springfield H.S. students start Minority Vision and Action Club

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Springfield high school has a group of students determined to make a change in their community through the brand new Minority Vision and Action Club. Following the 2020 protests on the death of George Floyd, Springfield High School students Peyton Webster and Alana Arnold realized that their school didn't have an outlet to discuss the topic.
WWLP 22News

Springfield lawmakers demand new courthouse in letter to Gov. Baker

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (SHNS/WWLP) – Almost every member of Springfield’s legislative delegation signed a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking that he issue an emergency order to rehabilitate or rebuild the Roderick Ireland Courthouse. The building has fallen into such disrepair that the Hampden County district attorney has removed his staff....
Springfield, ILwnns.com

UPDATE: CWLP Determines Cause Of Coal Ash Release

City Water Light and Power says it has determined what led to Tuesday’s release of a large cloud of coal ash dust into the air. An investigation reveals that a worker removed a valve on an ash silo in order to clear a blockage caused by a filter bag. Utility officials say the valve should not have been removed while material was in the silo, and CWLP is now reviewing its procedures to determine how the error was made and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Springfield, ILWTAX

Ash Cloud No Cause for Alarm Per CWLP

A large ash cloud near CWLP may have given residents reason for concern, but CWLP officials said there were no injuries from the incident. Water and electric power were also not at risk. The ash cloud occurred just before 4pm Tuesday when a valve maintenance operation failed on a silo...
EnvironmentLaw.com

Sierra Club Sues EPA to Address 'Loopholes' in Clean Air Act

The Sierra Club and other environmental groups filed an air pollution lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint seeks to compel the agency to address ‘loopholes’ in the Clean Air Act which allegedly allow certain industrial facilities to circumvent pollution limits amid their ‘startup, shutdown and malfunction’ periods. The case is 4:21-cv-06956, Sierra Club et al v. United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Story County, IAAmes Tribune

Story County Emergency Management will test alerts system Sept. 13

Story County Emergency Management will test its alerts system 1 p.m. Sept. 13, calling, texting or emailing 24,000 residents and businesses registered to receive notifications. The agency is performing the countywide test as part of National Preparedness Month, according to a news release. Severe weather alerts or location-specific emergency alerts...
cbs19news

Urging Fluvanna residents to sign up for alert system

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Fluvanna County can get alerts regarding emergencies and incidents. The county uses a system called Everbridge, which is an emergency alert system that keeps people informed about issues that may impact their safety. Residents can select receiving such messages via email, phone...
Saint Louis, MOlawofficer.com

Student leader caught removing miniature flags from 9/11 display

ST. LOUIS — A student leader — called a “senator” — at Washington University in St. Louis was caught removing miniature American flags from a 9/11 memorial display and bagging them as trash. In a video posted by Young Americans for Freedom, the student can be seen removing the flags...
talesbuzz.com

‘Stealthing’ could be outlawed in California after measure approved

Biden administration moves to protect key Alaska watershed. ANCHORAGE (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Thursday it will relaunch a process that could permanently protect a vital Alaskan watershed from development of the contentious Pebble Mine project https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-alaska-pebblemine/u-s-rejects-permit-for-alaskas-pebble-mine-company-vows-appeal-idUSKBN2852XM that has been pursued for more than a decade. The Department of Justice asked in an Alaska federal district court filing that the court vacate a 2019 decision by the Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency to remove protection of the Bristol Bay watershed. The agency could then resume an effort to protect certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed, whose streams, wetlands, lakes and ponds are home to North America’s most productive salmon fisheries of five types of salmon: coho, Chinook, sockeye, chum and pink.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...
Rockmart, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Vaccine town hall scheduled for Sept. 21 in Rockmart

The public is invited to a free COVID-19 Vaccination Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Rockmart Theater at 116 E. Elm St. in Rockmart. The event is being sponsored by the city of Rockmart and Redmond Regional Medical Center. The purpose is to answer community questions and share information regarding safety, efficacy, and importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
Grant County, WVwfxrtv.com

Environmental groups file suit over Mount Storm Power Station water discharges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This week, the Sierra Club and Potomac Riverkeeper Network, in accordance with the Clean Water Act, filed suit against VEPCO, a subsidiary of Dominion alleging the company violated and continues to violate “an effluent standard or limitation” and continuing to violate its temperature discharge limits at its Mount Storm Power Station, in Grant County, WV.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Area hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients

CUMBERLAND — A high number of local COVID-19 cases, combined with a low community vaccination rate that leads to overrun hospitals, has created “a recipe for disaster,” Mark Boucot said. Boucot is president and chief executive officer of Garrett Regional Medical Center, as well as Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser,...
Michigan Statenaturalgasworld.com

Michigan landfill gas company settles over emissions

The state and federal government alleged the company violated several clean air provisions. The US Environmental Protection Agency on September 9 said a settlement with a Michigan landfill gas company calls for steps to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions. A complaint fi... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy