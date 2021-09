Former Nick Saban understudy Charles Huff is “bringing the juice” to the Thundering Herd football program as it prepares for the 2021 season. In the middle of 300-plus football campers on a blazing summer day, Marshall Head Coach Charles Huff has their undivided attention. He oozes confidence and bravado in the post-camp talk. His straw hat might suggest that he hasn’t fallen far from the Nick Saban coaching tree, but that’s just window dressing on a hot football field. Huff is his own coach now. A lifetime around the game prepared him for this.