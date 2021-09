CHARLOTTESVILLE – After a one week delay, the Charger football team opened its regular season on the road at Eastern Hancock. North took a 13-0 advantage to the half. After a break for lightning in the area, Eastern Hancock rallied for 27 points in the second half to overcome the Chargers 27-20. North took the lead at the 8:48 mark of the opening quarter on an 8-yard pass touchdown pass from Carson Parmer to Reid Messer. The point after failed. North led 6-0.