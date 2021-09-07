CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

How One Architect Came To Honor This Year’s 9/11 Anniversary With Design

aspiremetro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, a day that changed the trajectory of our nation. On this landmark anniversary, aspire spoke to LA-based architect Paul Murdoch, who designed the solemnly powerful Flight 93 Memorial across 2,200 acres of rolling hills in Western Pennsylvania. It is composed of several memorial pieces, including a visitor’s center that tells the story of Flight 93 and the heroes on board, as well as the Memorial’s final work: the Tower of Voices. Standing at ninety-three feet tall, the monument is filled with 40 flowing wind chimes, one for each passenger and crew member who died on the land. Here, Murdoch speaks to his inspiration, the inclusion and integration of the victims’ families, and his reflections on the Memorial as a whole.

aspiremetro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Degenhardt Gallery Honors 9/11 Anniversary

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Degenhardt Gallery is hosting a special memorial exhibit Sept. 3-17. Owner Patty Degenhardt was the artist part of a team that submitted a work to the 9/11 memorial competition, and on display will be the submission board, a sculpture maquette that was part of the submission, and a bronze bas relief of the sculpture. Degenhardt feels this is the most important sculpture of her career as an artist.
EGG HARBOR, WI
St. Olaf College

St. Olaf alumna’s 9/11 artwork featured in exhibit to honor 20-year anniversary

St. Olaf College alumna Brenda Berkman ’73 was among the New York City firefighters who rushed to the World Trade Center in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Since that day, Berkman has found solace and hope in art — specifically, in printmaking. Twelve years after 9/11 she began to focus on the rebuilding of the World Trade Center. For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, an exhibit featuring a collection of Berkman’s lithographic print series Thirty-Six Views of One World Trade Center will be on display at St. Olaf College’s Flaten Art Museum from Sept. 10-Oct. 15, 2021.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Inside the Magic

Disney Honors 9/11 Victims, First Responders on 20-Year Anniversary

Twenty years ago, unimaginable tragedies occurred in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. 9/11 changed the way people viewed the world and how they lived their day-to-day lives. Everyday people became heroes and exuded courage that will continue to live on. Every year, we pause to remember the lives lost, the families left behind, and the heroes who sacrificed everything.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#9 11 Memorial#Plane Crash#Americans#The Families Of Flight 93
KHON2

WATCH: EarthCam releases 20-year time-lapse of World Trade Center in honor of 9/11 anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every few minutes for the last 20 years, EarthCam has documented the rescue, recovery and rebuilding at the World Trade Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the company released its longest running time-lapse project that includes never-before-seen footage, just days before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and toppled the trade center’s 110-story twin towers.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Philly

‘He Was A Real Hero:’ Loved Ones Visit Camden County 9/11 Memorial Ahead Of 20-Year Anniversary

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Inside Veterans Island on Cooper River Park sits a grim reminder of a national tragedy, 20 years ago Saturday. The Camden County community gathered Friday night at a memorial that honors the thousands of lives lost. In bold on the memorial, the names of 29 local residents who died on September 11, 2001. CBS3 spoke to multiple residents at the vigil, with some not even alive when the terrorist attack happened. Eight-year-old Sam visited Friday night in honor of his grandfather, Gene Dannenfelser, a chief fire marshal who responded to Ground Zero following the attack. “I know some...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Free admission this weekend: Noble Maritime Museum to honor 9/11 anniversary with ‘Arc of Twenty Years’ exhibit and curators’ talk

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Noble Maritime Collection will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with free admission to the museum on both Saturday and Sunday (Sept 11-12), according to Ciro Galeno, Jr, the museum’s executive director. Visitors are encouraged to view “Arc of Twenty Years,” an exhibition independently curated...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Axios

Colorado events honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Colorado will memorialize the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, including United Flight 93 Capt. Jason Dahl of Littleton. What's happening: Across the state, flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of the people who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. Friday: Lakewood will...
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Army museum opens new virtual 9/11 exhibit honoring soldiers on 20-year anniversary of attacks

The National Museum of the United States Army unveiled a new virtual exhibit commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The new exhibit is called “Army Resolve: Looking Back at 9/11,” and provides a roughly 60-minute virtual experience covering such topics as the U.S. Army’s immediate response to the 9/11 attacks, as well as stories from soldiers who responded to the attacks and who joined the Army in response to the attacks.
MUSEUMS
Channel 6000

Portland firefighters to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Saturday, Portland firefighters will be honoring the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. A total of 343 firefighters died that Sept. 11 — the day that terror attacks killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center site in New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon. Since then, 110 firefighters have died due to related illnesses.
PORTLAND, OR
newsbrig.com

See How Queen Elizabeth II Honored the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States with a special tribute at home. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Band of the Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle, her residence since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, performed the U.S. National Anthem. Hundreds of...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Let's Roll' Tribute Ride honors the fallen on 20th anniversary of 9/11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of motorcyclists rode from Ontario Beach Park to the 9/11 memorial in Brockport for the Operation Patriot "Let's Roll" 20th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute Ride & Concert. This tribute ride is called "Let's Roll," because it was a rallying cry of University of Rochester alum Todd Beamer,...
ROCHESTER, NY
aspiremetro.com

How Florists Can Get Their Work Into Designer Showhouses

Although flowers enhance any room with pizzazz and personality, that is not the focus for Steven Mandel. Like a wizard from a Harry Potter movie, Mandel is busy fielding calls and conjuring possibilities for award-winning decorators across the country who want to be part of the many showhouses he organizes each year.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy