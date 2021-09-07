How One Architect Came To Honor This Year’s 9/11 Anniversary With Design

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, a day that changed the trajectory of our nation. On this landmark anniversary, aspire spoke to LA-based architect Paul Murdoch, who designed the solemnly powerful Flight 93 Memorial across 2,200 acres of rolling hills in Western Pennsylvania. It is composed of several memorial pieces, including a visitor’s center that tells the story of Flight 93 and the heroes on board, as well as the Memorial’s final work: the Tower of Voices. Standing at ninety-three feet tall, the monument is filled with 40 flowing wind chimes, one for each passenger and crew member who died on the land. Here, Murdoch speaks to his inspiration, the inclusion and integration of the victims’ families, and his reflections on the Memorial as a whole.