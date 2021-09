Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped 2 spots from to #10 in the coaches poll and dropped 4 spots in the AP poll to #12 after a 31-29 nail-biter of a win against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday Afternoon. The drop is understandable after the questionable performance from the O-line and the big plays given up by the defense. It was another weird College football day that Notre Dame ended up on top....unlike quite a lot of good team. Football is weird. Notre Dame wins weird games.....for now.