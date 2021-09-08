Coming from Tzadik
Brian Marsella’s dynamic trio steps out for another exciting outing performing a new collection of Zorn compositions inspired by the mysterious and occult cards of the Tarot. This beautiful and varied followup to the popular and critically acclaimed 2019 CD The Hierophant features the remaining thirteen Tarot cards in tight arrangements, highlighting the incredible versatility and virtuosity of this powerhouse allstar jazz trio. A classic reading of occult jazz from our favorite Downtown alchemist!avantmusicnews.com
