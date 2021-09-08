CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Coming from Tzadik

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Marsella’s dynamic trio steps out for another exciting outing performing a new collection of Zorn compositions inspired by the mysterious and occult cards of the Tarot. This beautiful and varied followup to the popular and critically acclaimed 2019 CD The Hierophant features the remaining thirteen Tarot cards in tight arrangements, highlighting the incredible versatility and virtuosity of this powerhouse allstar jazz trio. A classic reading of occult jazz from our favorite Downtown alchemist!

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Zorn
Person
Trevor Dunn
Person
Julian Lage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hierophant#Allstar Jazz#The New Masada Quartet#Nmq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Tarot
Related
Chicago, ILavantmusicnews.com

Coming to Chicago

ELASTRO: JG THIRLWELL PRESENTS ‘SILVER MANTIS’ & OLIVIA HARRIS. Elastro is proud to host JG Thirlwell (Foetus, Archer & Venture Bros) performing his new A/V presentation Silver Mantis!. SEP 13. CLAUSEN/MCCOMB/NOMIKOS/PRIEST & MAZZARELLA/SOMMERS/HALL. 8:00 PM 10:30 PM. An experimental collective quartet presents as-yet-unperformed originals, and a new trio interprets the...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Jeremiah Cymerman – Citadels & Sanctuaries (2021; 5049 Records)

New York based clarinetist Jeremiah Cymerman returns with his fifth solo album (his first in eight years). Recorded late last year, each piece is dedicated to a composer who influenced Cymerman’s development, such as Alvin Lucier, Horațiu Rădulescu, Morton Feldman, Nate Wooley, Iancu Dumitrescu, and Evan Parker. The focus is on Cymerman playing his instrument with backing drones, echo, electroacoustics, and processed sounds.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Beatriz Ferreyra – Canto+ (2021; Room40)

Well, Maestra Ferreyra has done it again! Canto+ is yet another essential listen in her ever-growing register of brilliant Acousmatic releases. This is her second on Room40 and, if you enjoyed her previous 2020 release (Echos+), this one should cause cartwheels, happy dances, and straight-out exuberant joy. (I have a few other write-ups on some of her recent material here, here, and here.)
Musicavantmusicnews.com

More on Jemeel Moondoc

Some jazz innovators are bathed in hype and adulation, while others labor in undeserved obscurity. Saxophonist and composer Jemeel Moondoc belonged to the latter camp. He was a prime mover of the New York City loft jazz scene of the 1970s, and then the Lower East Side/East Village scene of the early-to-mid ‘80s. Yet he rarely received accolades for his work.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

From the Vault: The circus comes to town

A June 15, 1953, Union-Bulletin advertisement notifies readers that the Clyde Beatty Circus would be at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds for one day, Thursday, June 18, for a matinee and an evening presentation of its “gigantic railroad show, a new star-studded edition with the world-famous star of screen, radio and television — ‘Mr. Circus’ himself, Clyde Beatty.”
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Singer Nanci Griffith has died

She was 68 years old, Variety magazine reported. American folk singer Grammy Award winner Nanci Griffith died on Friday in the United States at 68. This was reported by Variety magazine with reference to the statement of the record company Gold Mountain Internment, which collaborated with the singer.
RelationshipsEssence

Trina Is Engaged!

The Baddest Bride! Check out Trina's engagement ring and learn more about her soon-to-be husband, fellow Miami native Raymond Taylor. Already known as “The Baddest,” Trina is set to become the baddest bride soon enough. The rapper shared during a Live with influencer Stormy Wellington on Thursday that boyfriend Raymond Taylor proposed to her the night before. She showed off her large engagement ring during the chat.
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
New York City, NYPosted by
Rolling Stone

See Bruce Springsteen Perform ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’ at 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial

Bruce Springsteen performed a poignant rendition of his “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the 9/11 memorial in New York City on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. “May god bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” Springsteen said prior to the acoustic performance. “This is ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams.'” Springsteen’s impromptu, unannounced performance followed a moment of silence at 9:03am EST time for victims of the World Trade Center attack. “I’ll See You in My Dreams” is the closing track on Springsteen’s 2020 album Letter to You. His and the E...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA: Touring With IRON MAIDEN Was 'Amazing'

In a brand new interview with Talk Radio Europe's Giles Brown, ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna spoke about what it was like to tour the world with legendary heavy metal acts like DIO, OZZY OSBOURNE and IRON MAIDEN. "[Ronnie James Dio is] from a town] an hour and a half from...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Picks THE BEATLES' RINGO STARR As His 'Rock God'

IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Nicko picked THE BEATLES' Ringo Starr and stated about his choice: "I've chosen Ringo because he was the very first drummer that really influenced me in my genre of music. I started off listening to Dave Brubeck when I heard Joe Morello playing, but Ringo was my first hero. In fact, when I was 12 years old — in fact, I was 11 — I had a poster of Ringo in my bedroom. He was looking over the left side of his drum set over his hi-hats, and I every night would go to sleep thinking, 'That is the man. That is the guy I wanna be like.' And he really did kick off my drumming career. One other thing is I got to meet him three years ago when he played down here in Fort Lauderdale — the first time after all of those years that I got to meet my hero."
MusicPosted by
The Guardian

Michael Chapman: British folk musician dies aged 80

The British guitarist Michael Chapman has died at the age of 80. In a post to Instagram announcing the news, no cause of death was given, but it was stated that Chapman died at home. “Please raise a glass or two to a gentleman, a musician, a husband, a force...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

A Closer Listen’s Fall Music Preview ~ Experimental

The creative spirit provides energy and a sense of forward motion in a time of perceived stasis. During the last eighteen months, these sonic innovators have been locked in their labs like Tony Stark in Iron Man. What better time than lockdown to play with new sounds? Musicians exchanged files online, multi-tracked home recordings and occasionally escaped to jam in the great outdoors. This fall, they will present their findings: new ideas, approaches and sounds.
Rock Musicseattlepi.com

Metallica's Black Album Sees a New Dawn with 53 (Count 'Em!) Celebrity Covers in 'The Metallica Blacklist': Album Review

Go ahead: make the “None more black” Spinal Tap joke when it comes to Metallica’s eponymously titled 1991 album. It wasn’t just the cover but the band’s melodic nihilism that made that dopey dig unironic. And it’s Metallica’s bleak romanticism and the mainstreaming of its intricate thrash-speed aesthetic that make the so-called “Black Album” worth mega-celebrating now, with a 30th anniversary remaster (complete with hundreds of studio outtakes and live rarities) and a separate tribute package featuring 53 artists of all stripes reinterpreting morose metal’s gleaming twilight.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Nick Storring – Newfoundout [mappa editions MAP027]

Nick Storring’s last solo album, My Magic Dreams Have Lost Their Spell, demonstrated the Toronto composer/multi-instrumentalist’s masterful use of multitracked instruments for the optimization of color and texture. Like My Magic Dreams, Newfoundout, Storring’s new offering, is a solo work of painstakingly composed sounds in vibrant layers, but unlike the earlier album, it pushes rhythm and percussion to the forefront.
Knoxville, TNWATE

Music Makers: New music coming from Redd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is home to a lot of great musicians, and we’re introducing you to one of them. Redd has been working all summer to write new music, and now she and her band are ready to release an album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy