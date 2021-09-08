CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador starts using Bitcoin

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele said the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador's president became tech...

www.arkansasonline.com

PoliticsThe New Yorker

Is El Salvador’s President Trying to Shut Down a Hearing on the Infamous El Mozote Massacre?

Nayib Bukele, the forty-year-old President of El Salvador, has been in office since 2019 and has a reputation for what is referred to as “millennial authoritarianism.” He often wears a baseball cap backward on his head, he once pronounced himself the “coolest President in the world,” and he recently made Bitcoin a legal national currency. He tends to find ways to get what he wants. In February of last year, he coerced support for a security-budget loan by surrounding the Salvadoran legislature with snipers and invading it with armed soldiers. This May, with several of his executive orders being challenged as unconstitutional, and a number of his ministries under financial investigation, he replaced the attorney general and all five judges of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, the nation’s highest, with political allies. The newly appointed judges then voided El Salvador’s ban on Presidential second terms.
Immigrationsandiegouniontribune.com

New US ambassador arrives in Mexico’s capital

MEXICO CITY — The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico arrived Saturday in the Mexican capital promising to work together with officials here to address common challenges like the pandemic and migration. Ken Salazar will meet in the coming days with President Andres Manuel López Obrador to present his credentials as...
Public Safetywkzo.com

Venezuelan ex-spymaster to be held in Spanish jail pending transfer to U.S

MADRID (Reuters) – Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, who was arrested on Thursday in Madrid after hiding for almost two years, will be held in prison pending extradition to the United States, Spain’s High Court said on Friday. U.S. investigators have charged Carvajal https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-narco-terrorism-charges-against-nicolas-maduro-current, a former general and...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Al-Qaeda leader appears in new video on 9/11 anniversary

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video released on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: Last November, rumors spread that Osama bin Laden's former No. 2 had died from an illness though senior leadership never commented. In the new video, al-Zawahri makes references that extend to at least January, according to the monitoring group SITE Intelligence.
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Suspends Fist Dose Administration of Pfizer Vaccine

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton announced that after September 10, the first-dose administration of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be suspended. But insisted that the measure is as a result of the non-arrival of the second shipment of the vaccine from the United States. He said...
Riverhead, NYdailyhodl.com

Man Faces 15 Years in Jail for Allegedly Installing 46 Bitcoin and Crypto Miners Inside Government Building

A man may end up behind bars for 15 years after he was allegedly caught mining Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies inside the county center in Riverhead, New York. The Associated Press reports that Christopher Naples, an IT operations supervisor at the county clerk’s office, is facing charges for public corruption, grand larceny, and computer trespass for secretly installing 46 crypto miners inside the government building.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Congress & Courtscapcity.news

Bouchard calls for Fauci to be tried, then executed

Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne) posted a meme on his congressional campaign’s Facebook page accusing White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci of lying and suggesting that Fauci should be executed. “After prosecution, the chair, the gallows, or lethal injection?” Bouchard wrote in the post, which was accompanied by...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
Immigrationntvhoustonnews.com

Migrants are detained during crackdown in Mexico

U.S. bound migrants from Central America and the Caribbean were captured by an operative carried out by the Mexican Immigration Institute, the army and the national guard on Thursday (September 9) in the town of Las Choapas in Veracruz. 29-year old Haitian migrant Wilson Vaaleus, who is travelling north with...
PoliticsArkansas Online

British monarch offers her sympathies on 9/11

LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity. In a message to U.S. President Joe Biden, the British monarch remembered the "terrible attacks" on New York City and...

