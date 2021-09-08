U.S. railroad in talks over Canadian bid

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- Kansas City Southern is in talks with Canadian Pacific to determine whether its $31 billion bid for the railroad is the best offer on the table after regulators rejected a key part of Canadian National's $33.6 billion bid last week. Kansas City Southern said Saturday that its...

