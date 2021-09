Lily Collins married director Charlie McDowell over the weekend in a custom, hooded wedding dress that took over 200 hours to create. The actress tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado on Saturday wearing a bespoke Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Calais-Caudry lace, one of just a handful of wedding dresses the brand has designed over the last 50-plus years. According to Ralph Lauren, Collins’s custom hooded dress and cape took over 200 hours of meticulous craftsmanship to construct and is composed of a Calais-Caudry turtleneck gown crafted on a Leavers weaving loom, which can produce meters of very fine, delicate cotton lace. The cape was also covered in Swarowski-beaded micro flowers and silk organza petals that enhanced and followed the Calais-Caudry lace’s intricate pattern. McDowell wore a velvet tuxedo from the designer’s Purple Label collection as well.