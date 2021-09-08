The Star Trek Day 2021 Product Guide

On August 19, on what would have been Gene Roddenberry’s hundredth birthday, Deadline announced a new film in the works about the Star Trek creator’s life. There’s certainly a lot to cover there. Roddenberry belonged to that incredibly ambitious generation—in the days before we all grew up staying inside, watching Star Trek—when seemingly everyone had led multiple, adventurous lives by the age of thirty. Before Roddenberry created one of the most enduring works of popular fiction of all time, he’d already served as a decorated World War II pilot; flown around the globe as a Pan Am pilot; survived a fiery crash in the Syrian Desert, where he heroically led his passengers to safety; and even worked as a Los Angeles police officer, all before getting into TV writing. His is an epic tale that’s bound to make for a fascinating biopic—and that’s not even getting into Roddenberry’s unabashed womanizing.
Comments / 0