‘Aquaman 2’ BTS Photo Reveals Patrick Wilson’s Drastic New Orm Look
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Patrick Wilson’s scruffy new look as Orm. James Wan is currently hard at work bringing Aquaman 2 to life after the first film smashed critical and commercial expectations in the Winter of 2018. The sequel is set to bring most of the first film’s main players back, including Patrick Wilson, who starred as Orm, the former King of Atlantis. The last time we saw Orm, he was imprisoned by his half-brother Arthur Curry after his crimes against Atlantis came to light.heroichollywood.com
