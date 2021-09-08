CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is Anyone Willing to Call the Top of the Everything Bubble? – Charles Hugh Smith

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan extremes become too extreme to continue higher? We’re about to find out. Is anyone willing to call the top of the Everything bubble? The short answer is no. Anyone earning money managing other people’s money cannot afford to be wrong, and so everyone in the herd prevaricates on timing. The herd has seen what happens to those who call the top and then twist in the wind as the market continues rocketing higher.

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle Books#Hackers#Fed#Bethlehem#Bs#Bear#Patreon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Environmentwallstreetwindow.com

Magical Thinking About Green Energy – Charles Hugh Smith

The incentives must change from “waste is growth” to hyper-efficiency, conservation, right to repair and manufactured objects engineered to last a generation or longer and be recyclable at scale. Humans like novelty but don’t like change. It’s easy to confuse the two. When we say, “I need a change,” what...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Fed Up with the Fed’s Abuse of Power – Charles Hugh Smith

One phrase describes the Fed’s pillaging of the nation to benefit the few at the expense of the many: abuse of power. To confess that the fate of the entire global economy now rests on the mumblings of a fossilized Politburo fanatically devoted to making the rich richer is to 1) state the obvious and 2) admit the extreme fragility of the global financial system. That it has come to this– all global markets soar or collapse in unison based on the addled spew of the fossilized Politburo’s chairman–is overwhelming evidence that 1) the system is broken and 2) the fossilized Politburo has way too much power and 3) the fossilized Politburo is abusing its power by enriching the already-rich, decade after decade, to the detriment of the bottom 90% and systemic stability.
Societywallstreetwindow.com

Do You Live in a Social Capital Desert? – Charles Hugh Smith

Necessity is a magnet, and perhaps as what’s essential in our lives changes, social capital will start sprouting, even in the most unlikely places. “Desert” has become a favored metaphor: food deserts describe neighborhoods with few places to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, democracy deserts describe political regions rigged by gerrymandering, and so on.
Economywallstreetwindow.com

The Elites’ Battle for the Future America – Charles Hugh Smith

No nation can produce less of lesser quality, and squander more on infinitely greedy and corrupt elites, all funded by issuing trillions of new units of currency, and imagine that this asymmetry will never have consequences. As I have often noted, historian Michael Grant identified profound political disunity in the...
wallstreetwindow.com

How to Identify a Bubble: Wall Street Says It’s Not a Bubble – Charles Hugh Smith

The post-bubble-crash phase is already being prepared: ‘no one could have seen this coming’–except anyone who paid attention to anything other than self-interested shills. It’s really pretty simple to identify a speculative bubble of epic proportions in stocks: if Wall Street says it’s not a bubble, it’s a bubble. As...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

TheStreet Thanks Founder Jim Cramer

“Do your stock homework.” “Bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered.” “No one ever made a dime by panicking.”. These are just a few of the insights Jim Cramer has shared with investors over the course of his career. Since founding TheStreet in 1996, Cramer has worked to empower investors across all walks of life and has dedicated his energy to helping everyone make and save money through countless ups and downs in the financial markets and the U.S. economy.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: I Think Delta Is Going to 'Wind Down'

Jim Cramer's got a warning to investors around the market. He detailed his thoughts in a Real Money column late Wednesday, Sept. 8. "I don't want to waste your time. The reasons I want you to be ready for volatility -- a Wall Street code word for a selloff -- are myriad and I want to tick them down right now," Cramer wrote. "First, I am a huge believer that the stock market is driven not just by the Fed, although I know most in the media think the Fed is all that matters, but about how companies are doing. Earnings, sales, the pedestrian day-to-day stuff is what I care about because it's what drives the vast majority of individual moves."
Economygoodmenproject.com

What Happens Economically When Wealth Tilts to the Top?

Trickle-down is trickling away. The high priests of America’s trickle-down temple may still be preaching their gospel — the notion that enriching the rich will end up enriching us all — but fewer and fewer people are taking them seriously. The “facts on the ground” have simply become too compelling to ignore.
Businesskitco.com

Economists warn of coming stagflation

There is an old joke often told about economists: Three economists are hunting ducks. The first shoots 20 meters ahead of the ducks, the second shoots 20 meters behind the ducks, and the third says, "Great job! We got them!" Most people think of money as dollars and cents —...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Remembering 9/11 and the NYSE's Triumphant Reopening

As we reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and on the friends and family no longer with us, it's important to remember that disaster was followed by one of the greatest days in the history of the New York Stock Exchange — the reopening of trading on Monday, Sept. 17, 2001.
NYSEStreet.Com

What the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Means to Jim Cramer

TheStreet's founder Jim Cramer was at 14 Wall Street (the former location of TheStreet's office) when the 9/11 attacks happened on Sept. 11, 2001. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary, on being asked what this day means to Cramer, he said, "It means that there are a huge number of people who have been born post 9/11 that don't know about it. That's why I urge people to go to the (9/11 Memorial) Museum. They must know about it."
BusinessStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: September Is a 'Treacherous Month'

The markets were off to a choppy start on Friday, Sept. 10 with the Dow giving up its gains within the first hour of trading. TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that Wall Street turned its attention away from the news of a ninety-minute call between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping. It was offset by faster-than-expected factory-gate inflation data and the ongoing rise in domestic COVID infection rates.
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Fighting An Uphill Battle – Sprott Money Precious Metals Monthly Projections – September 2021 – Chris Vermeulen

Chris sits down with Craig Hemke from www.sprottmoney.com to talk about precious metals, market manipulations, and surprising moves in the market. We are waiting for gold to start to break some previous highs on the chart which could tip the scales to another very big rally. Silver is stronger than gold at the moment, it hasn’t been flagging down. It is a fast mover and holding up very well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy