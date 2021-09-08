Is Anyone Willing to Call the Top of the Everything Bubble? – Charles Hugh Smith
Can extremes become too extreme to continue higher? We’re about to find out. Is anyone willing to call the top of the Everything bubble? The short answer is no. Anyone earning money managing other people’s money cannot afford to be wrong, and so everyone in the herd prevaricates on timing. The herd has seen what happens to those who call the top and then twist in the wind as the market continues rocketing higher.wallstreetwindow.com
