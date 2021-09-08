CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan a perfect reunion for family and friends

stardem.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Family Features) — After an extended period of social distancing, this year will be a time for reuniting with family and friends. Picnic get-togethers filled with delicious food are one of the best ways to reunite with loved ones when you’re ready for those long-overdue laughs. While planning the perfect...

RecipesOh My Veggies

Vegetarian Family-Friendly Dinner Ideas

This list of 50+ vegetarian family-friendly dinner ideas has a meal to fit everyone's tastes—from soups to stir-fries to salads!. Ditch the bread for lettuce with these enticing Vegan Lettuce Wraps. They are loaded with black beans and sweet corn and smothered in a rich and creamy vegan mayo. These tasty wraps are crunchy and slightly sweet!
Stone Mountain, GAtheatlanta100.com

Pumpkins galore at this family-friendly event

Fall is in the air, which means Stone Mountain Park’s annual Pumpkin Festival is right around the corner. Held Sept. 18 through Halloween, play by day and glow by night with a variety of family-friendly activities. From special fall entertainment featuring classic storybook characters and pumpkin pie eating contests during the day to an evening parade and festive glowing experiences at night, there’s fun for the whole family. Classic park attractions, including Great Locomotive Chase Adventure Golf and Scenic Railroad, will also be open for guests to enjoy.
Family RelationshipsEunice News

Family-friendly outdoor activities

I enjoy outdoor activities and nature has a lot to offer the entire family. Families with children can find and enjoy interesting, creative and fun outdoor activities together. The following, courtesy of Newspaper Metro, gives parents some suggestions on what to do together outdoors. Children who spend a lot of time outdoors benefit from exposure to nature in myriad ways, some of which may…
FestivalABC 4

Free family-friendly weekend event

If you’re looking for a free weekend event check out the Avenue’s Street Fair. 2021 Avenue Street Fair Chair, Dave Alderman, and featured artist Mark Walton, stopped by the show to talk about their event. The Avenue’s Street Fair is a family-friendly event that celebrates the community and its 40+...
Fortville, INPosted by
Indy with Kids

Family Friendly Restaurants in Fortville

Northeast of Indianapolis, is the small town of Fortville. You’ll find gorgeous parks, boutiques full of handcrafted goods, art galleries, and enough mom-and-pop run restaurants to satisfy whatever your palette craves. Check out these family-friendly restaurants in Fortville, and after all that, stick around for some more family fun. Lincoln...
Family Relationshipshometownstations.com

Family and friends remember Davion Latson

Family and friends of Davion Latson came together on Thursday for a vigil. The group held candles, balloons, and pictures of Latson. They also played his music in the background. People spoke highly of him with memories that they shared together. Latson's father was also in the car Sunday night and was sent to the hospital. He's now in recovery and appeared at the vigil via video.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Family Meat Pie

Aussies love a good meat pie. We love the hand-held ones because we get the whole thing to ourselves. But when you’ve got sharing vibes, this Family-size Meat Pie is the one you pull out. With a shortcrust base, slow-cooked fall-apart chunks of beef are smothered in a rich gravy, topped off with a golden puff pastry lid.
Winchester, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Planning a budget-friendly wedding

A lot of thought goes into planning a wedding, but there are various ways that couples can simplify the process and improve their financial situation. One big way that couples can consolidate wedding costs while reducing their stress is to hire a wedding planner. Though it can seem like an...
RecipesBC Heights

Quarantine Kitchen: Classic Chicken Parmesan

Welcome back to Quarantine Kitchen! I am beyond excited to share more fresh and delicious recipes with you throughout this year. As I sat back and pondered what to create for the first article of this new chapter, I thought about dishes that would bring everyone together. After the past year we have all endured, human connection, laughter, and riveting conversation are desired above all else. Cooking is a beautiful gift that not only allows you to blend deliberate planning and spontaneity, but also allows others to benefit from your creations. Italian cuisine is perfect for fostering a glowing connection among those seated at your kitchen table. Chicken parmesan especially comes to my mind, as its comforting yet flavorful nature suits both picky eaters and refined palettes.
Family Relationshipsdisneydining.com

DIS Family Reunion to Benefit Give Kids The World, Day One

Give Kids The World is a wonderful local organization. Its purpose is to give critically ill Wish children and their families a week away from doctors, treatments, and illnesses, and instead just enjoy time being a kid. The children and their families stay on the property at no expense to them. Over 177,000 families have participated so far. On September 9 and 10, a fundraiser called DIS Family Reunion took place at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and my daughter and I were invited to attend both days. Here are a few highlights of day one.
Food & DrinksPortsmouth Times

Pack breakfast or lunch with a nut-free alternative

School is in session and that means busy families may be in need of a few meal solutions that fit into their schedules, particularly items to grab on the way to school or work. Granola bars often fit the bill as nutritious options in portable packages. While store-bought granola bars are convenient, they tend to be made with nuts or oats, which are not ideal for those with food allergies or intolerances.
Family Relationshipsthecampbellsportnews.com

Vorpahls Celebrate 29th Annual Family Reunion

Vorpahls Celebrate 29th Annual Family Reunion The children of the late Dorothy Katherine “Mitz” (Theusch) and John Anthony Vorpahl Sr. and their families celebrated their 29th Annual Family Reunion on Saturday, July 24, at the Kewaskum Kiwanis Community Park. In charge of this years’ reunion were the children of Dorothy (Vorpahl) and Floyd F. Buddenhagen Sr. A total of 39 people.
TravelPosted by
Hartford Courant

Six Flags, Quassy plan horror-filled Halloween attractions while Lake Compounce moves to family-friendly fall fun

season at nearby amusement parks will look different: Lake Compounce replaces its super-scary Haunted Graveyard with a softer theme, while Quassy goes the other way and ramps up the fear. Only Six Flags New England is staying relatively unchanged: It will stick with its popular Fright Fest haunted mazes, and starts the season on Sept. 24. The switch-up between Lake Compounce and ...
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

ALHS class of 1948 reunion planned

The Albert Lea High School class of 1948 will host its reunion luncheon at noon Sept. 11 at Pizza Ranch in Northbridge Mall. For more information, call Duane Troe at 507-377-7483.
Petsindianola-ia.com

Plan a Pet-Friendly Getaway

(Family Features) For pet parents, traveling can be tricky, from finding a reliable pet sitter to worrying about your pet’s separation anxiety while you’re gone. To help alleviate some stress, consider a popular alternative: bringing your pet along for the journey.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Vegan Pulled Pork Recipe

According to Deals on Health, out of all the people on the globe this year, about 79 million identify as vegan. That's nearly one in every hundred of us. Veganism has become a mainstream ethical way to live. Abstaining from all animal-based products (including honey) is an act of advocacy for fair treatment of animals and the environment.

