CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Paw Patrol’ Might Be the Most Libertarian Kids Movie Ever – Jon Miltimore

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently took my 4-year-old to see Paw Patrol: The Movie. He’s a big fan of the TV show, and as the youngest of my three kiddos, little Beck tends to get less of Dad’s time and attention than his older siblings. It was our first “just-the-two-of-us” movie; so I grabbed us a couple blue slushies and a small mountain of buttered popcorn to watch this movie about a boy named Ryder who leads a crew of heroic “search and rescue” puppies in a land named Adventure Bay.

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Ustinov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foggy Bottom#The Paw Patrol#Chase#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesValley News

Movie Review “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

Bob Garver The animated “PAW Patrol” franchise doesn’t have the “for all ages” appeal of the best of Disney and Pixar. It’s from Nickelodeon, but it doesn’t even manage that channel’s trademark appeal to both kids and a certain brand of immature adult (“Ren and Stimpy” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” come to mind as examples). No, this is strictly kiddie stuff, and as I am no longer a kiddie myself nor do I have kiddies of my own, “PAW Patrol: The Movie” is not for me. The most fun I can get out of this movie is occasionally making snarky jokes out of harmless material. Parents, you can at least enjoy how much your kids (and they have to be young kids, like kindergarten or lower) enjoy this movie, but there’s nothing here for you yourselves. The story follow.
MoviesJacksonville Daily Progress

Paw Patrol is a three-spud family film

Paw Patrol: The Movie (PG, 85 minutes) is a lovable, young children’s animated movie based on a popular TV series about a band of heroic puppies who help people in distress. With their fancy, advanced vehicles and their great gadgets, the story has elements similar to the Batman sagas that entertain adults. In this Paw Patrol edition, Adventure City has a new mayor who is a buffoon that hates dogs and prefers cats.
BusinessBevNET.com

SOS Hydration Partners With ViacomCBS To Launch PAW Patrol Line of Kid-Focused Hydration Beverages

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SOS Hydration, makers of science-based, research-proven and best-in-class family hydration drink products, announced its partnership with leading global entertainment company ViacomCBS to license character images from the hit animated preschool series, PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, for labeling on its new SOS Kids line. Commencing September 2021, children across America can enjoy SOS Hydration’s healthier and more effective alternative to the mass-market sugary drinks targeted to children. The company’s new child–specific, low sugar electrolyte drink mix formula—SOS Kids, featuring PAW Patrol—is now available online at SOSHydration.com, Walmart.com and, this September, will be exclusively available on shelves in every Walmart store throughout the United States. This coincides with SOS Hydration’s first annual “National Family Hydration Awareness Month” initiative is set to kick off this September, during which the public is invited to learn about the physical, cognitive and emotional benefits of pre-hydrating to avoid becoming dehydrated.
Relationshipsromper.com

15 Of The Best Farm Movies For Kids

We’re not exactly sure why all kids seem to go through a farm phase. Maybe it’s all the adorable animals. Maybe it’s all the space to run around. Maybe it’s the tractors. Maybe it’s the indoctrinating effect of singing “Old MacDonald” over and over for the first several years of life. Whatever the reason, we get it. Farms are fun! So we’ve rounded out some of the best farm movies for kids to watch as a family.
Omaha, NELincoln Journal Star

'Paw Patrol' movie animator enjoys dream career in hometown of Omaha

OMAHA — Omahan Nick Swanson took his 10-year-old daughter, Kaia, to see “Paw Patrol: The Movie” when it was released a couple of weeks ago. She’s way beyond the target audience for a cartoon about a squad of canine first responders, but that didn’t matter. She had a great time seeing her dad’s work on the big screen.
Portland, MEInverse

most enchanting sci-fi movie

Visit almost any big zoo and you will see witness the standard menagerie: lions, tigers, and bears, bugs, monkeys — maybe a seal or two. Visit the International Cryptozoology Museum in Portland, Maine and you’ll find such museum exhibits as hair samples of abominable snowmen and Bigfoot, fecal matter from a small yeti, and a letter written by the actor Jimmy Stewart.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Action Movie Ever Made

Action movies date back more than a century. “The Great Train Robbery,” made in 1903, has been pegged as the first action film. Action films have worked their way into other genres, in particular Westerns, starting in the 1930s, like John Wayne’s “Stagecoach” (1939). Action movies are also highly visible in American Film Institute’s 100 […]
PhotographyPosted by
WausauPilot

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
TV & VideosPosted by
Indy100

Woman freaked out after eating Reese’s chocolate as Reese’s TV ad appears which eerily talks about coincidence

They say TV advertisements are meant to reach their target audience, and one woman can definitely attest to this after she was freaked out at just how accurate one particular commercial was - prepare to be creeped out...TikToker Morgan Mousel (@morgthestallion) was casually eating a Reeses’ pumpkin and was explaining how it was “a year expired” and wanted to see if it was “actually shaped like a pumpkin” after all this time.Though before she could find out, her mouth drops as she flips the camera to show people what she is seeing - a Reese’s commercial displaying their popular peanut...
U.S. Politicscodelist.biz

Cardi B & Her Sister Sued By Trump Fans For $20 Million

Three suspected supporters of Donald Trump squint at the big money. As reported by Billboard and Page Six, among others, Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina and their partner were sued for a total of $ 20 million. The trio with the “Make America Great Again” attitude feels slandered and wrongly defamed as racists.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
Societytalesbuzz.com

‘The Cookout Is Racist’ is trending, fans weigh in

“The Cookout Is Racist” is currently trending as Big Brother 23 viewers continue to debate about how the current season of the show is going. On the latest episode of the show, The Cookout alliance made it to the final six intact, marking an interesting moment in the history of the reality competition.
Los Angeles, CATODAY.com

'Doctor Who' actor Tanya Fear reported missing 3 days ago, manager confirms

British actor Tanya Fear was reported missing on Thursday by her family after last being seen in Los Angeles, where she's been living for the past two months. Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, confirmed the news via phone to TODAY on Sunday, three days after she first went missing. He told TODAY he last spoke to Fear eight days ago to discuss work, and she was fine.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Guess What's Inside This Northern Pike's Belly?

Fish can be bizarre creatures - you never know what they'll eat. This particular guy has eaten something something whole. What is it? Well, we'd hate to spoil the surprise for you, so we won't. It's not exactly a plot twist - in fact, it makes a lot of sense. But it's still a big surprise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy