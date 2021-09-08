No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer midfielder Ben Bender named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Sophomore midfielder Ben Bender of the No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer team was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. Bender is the only player on the Terrapins to have scored more than once on the season, scoring his second goal on a penalty kick against Virginia on Monday. His first goal was on Aug. 29, versus UMBC, a game in which he also tallied an assist.www.chatsports.com
